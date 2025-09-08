NEWS Jeffrey Epstein Forced Model to Dress Like a Nurse for Donald Trump in Bizarre Encounter Source: MEGA;@TheDailyBeast/YouTube Cleo Glyde recounted a bizarre encounter with Donald Trump after Jeffrey Epstein introduced them over 25 years ago. Molly Byrne Contact us by Email Sept. 7 2025, Published 8:31 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Model Cleo Glyde joined “The Daily Beast” podcast on Saturday, September 6, where she gave a bombshell testimony to Jeffrey Epstein’s friendship with Donald Trump. Glyde told podcast host Joanna Coles that she met the late financier when she was 22 years old. She formed a friendship with Epstein in the ‘80s and ‘90s, before his crimes involving underage girls came to light.

Article continues below advertisement

Jeffrey Epstein Forced Model and Her Friend to Dress Like Nurses for Donald Trump

Source: @TheDailyBeast/YouTube Cleo Glyde said Jeffrey Epstein paraded she and her friend to Trump Tower dressed in nurses outfits.

Glyde explained how, during one encounter with Epstein, he forced her and her friend to dress as nurses so he could bring them over to Trump Tower to parade them around the now-president. “I had this white wraparound dress, and [Epstein] said, ‘Oh my God, you look just like a nurse,’” the model recalled. Glyde reiterated what Epstein said to her to convince she and her friend to follow through with his plan, saying, “Why don’t we both go over to Donald’s, and you both look like nurses, and I’ll just knock on the door and we’ll go to Trump Tower and it’ll be hilarious.”

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump 'Smiled and Laughed' at the Nurse Outfits

Source: mega The model said Donald Trump 'laughed and smiled' when he saw them dressed as nurses.

The model emphasized how it was clear that Epstein wanted to impress his friend Trump, saying, “He probably was showing off Donald to us and us to Donald.” When Trump saw the pair dressed in their scandalous outfits, she recounted that he “smiled and laughed,” adding, “Obviously, Jeffrey’s thinking, ‘I’m literally walking down Fifth Avenue with two nurses.’” She noted that although the businessman-turned-president laughed at the sight of her and her friend, it wasn’t in “a way that made me uncomfortable at the time.”

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Cleo Glyde Explains Why She Ended Her Friendship With Jeffrey Epstein

Source: mega Cleo Glyde ended her friendship with Jeffrey Epstein after an uncomfortable experience.

Glyde felt that Epstein was using her and her friend as “trophies on display” to bring to Trump. Despite the disgraceful reputation Epstein later developed in the public eye, the model said he was “way more James Bond than Darth Vader” when she knew him, adding, “He was a high-society A-lister — a sort of an enigmatic Great Gatsby figure.” The model ended her friendship with Epstein, though, after he made an uncomfortable pass at one of her friends at his Manhattan townhouse. “He dragged her behind the door, and they disappeared,” Glyde shared. “And she said he was just whispering all these filthy things.” She said she never contacted him after that moment.

Cleo Glyde Doesn't Think Jeffrey Epstein Killed Himself

Source: mega The model said she believes Jeffrey Epstein likely did not commit suicide.