Newly released Justice Department files have uncovered a disturbing email exchange between Jeffrey Epstein and billionaire real estate investor Andrew Farkas. In a 2015 message to Farkas, Epstein referenced rumors involving the late physicist Stephen Hawking and his private island.

'Nobel Prize' Joke

Source: DOJ Newly unsealed DOJ emails exposed a shocking exchange between Jeffrey Epstein and Andrew Farkas.

"I kid you not, the local papers are suggesting that steven hawking had s-- with underage girls on island. !! [sic]" Epstein wrote, according to emails seen by Daily Mail. Farkas responded with what appeared to be a joke: "If it were true you'd received the Nobel Prize for medical science." The exchange was included in a new batch of nearly 2,000 emails shared between Epstein and Farkas that were recently made public as part of the ongoing release of files tied to the disgraced financier.

Stephen Hawking in the Jeffrey Epstein Files

Source: mega Epstein referenced rumors involving Stephen Hawking in a 2015 message to Farkas.

Hawking's name appears multiple times throughout the broader document dump. He attended a scientific conference funded by Epstein in 2006, which was held in the U.S. Virgin Islands near Little Saint James — the private island Epstein had purchased in 1998, which later became central to criminal investigations. Epstein later referenced Hawking again in a 2015 email to his longtime associate Ghislaine Maxwell, who is currently serving a prison sentence for her role in Epstein's s-- trafficking operation. In that message, Epstein suggested pushing back against allegations made by Virginia Giuffre. "You can issue a reward to any of Virginia's friends, acquaints, family that come forward and help prove her allegations are false," he wrote. He then described what he believed were the most damaging claims: "The strongest is the Clinton dinner, and the new version in the Virgin Islands that Stephen Hawking participated in an underage o---."

Source: mega Farkas responded with a controversial 'Nobel Prize' joke, according to the documents.

There has been no evidence presented showing Hawking engaged in any wrongdoing, and his inclusion in the documents does not imply criminal conduct. A previously released photograph showed Hawking smiling between two women while visiting the Virgin Islands. Other images from that period captured him attending events connected to the 2006 science conference. According to additional emails made public, one person advised Epstein in 2018 to highlight his relationship with Hawking in an attempt to improve his public image. "If I were your PR person, I'd be preparing to release some photographs or video of Hawking going into the submarine in/near the USVI (2006, right?)," the individual wrote. The email continued with a suggested narrative: "a story about a 'conference organizer and science philanthropist' who asked him what he wanted to do that he hadn't done yet, and then did the 'Make-A-Wish' type magic of making it happen." The person added: "Then, especially if it goes viral, a follow-on story/a leak/a comment/ about how the organizer was you (or you and the rest of the conference team)."

Source: mega The latest document release included thousands of emails tied to Epstein's inner circle.