Jeffrey Epstein Stashed Photos, Computers and Other Belongings in Secret Storage Units Across the U.S., New Report Reveals

A new report claimed Jeffrey Epstein hid some of his belongings in several private storage units located throughout the country. It was alleged the financier paid private detectives to keep moving items around at least six units from 2003 to 2019, the year he committed suicide while awaiting his s-- trafficking trial.

Where Were the Storage Units Located?

The items stashed included photos, projectors, boxes of CDs and computers, some of which were from his island, where his notorious crimes took place. Search warrants included in the release of the Epstein files revealed it's possible that the contents inside the units may have never been looked at by authorities. One self-storage unit, called Uncle Bob's, was located near his Palm Beach, Fla., home, while another was in Manhattan.

It's believed that Epstein was able to hide the contents of his units from being raided due to someone tipping him off ahead of time. In addition, newly uncovered emails in the Epstein files mentioned that trafficking victim Virginia Giuffre, who killed herself in 2025, was looking for missing computer material, which she wanted as she filed a 2009 lawsuit against him, claiming she was sexually abused as a minor.

"Over the weekend I learned that plaintiff’s counsel are looking to get from me the computers and paperwork I took from Jeff’s house prior to the Search Warrant," said Bill Riley, one of Epstein's lawyers, in an email. "I have them locked in storage and would like to know what to do with them. They are no longer needed in the criminal case, I assume. Is it possible to give you these items for your review and safekeeping or give it to Darren Indyke [Epstein’s lawyer] or back to Jeff, etc.?" "I have attached my inventory and some of the photos of the items I have," the email continued. "Roy Black directed that the computers drives be cloned and he would have the results of that effort. The cloning was done by a forensic specialist, Dave Kleiman."

