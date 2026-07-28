Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell Scouted 'Flat-Chested' 14-Year-Old Girls at 'Modeling Auditions,' Claims Victim: 'They All Looked So Young'

Article continues below advertisement

Several of Jeffrey Epstein's victims are speaking out about the abuse they experienced and what they witnessed at the hands of the late predator and his accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell. Maria Farmer, now 56, was 25 when she met the financier. At the time, she was attending "a showing of my student work at the New York Academy of Art." She went on to interview for a job for Epstein, but she had no idea their relationship would one day lead her where it did.

Article continues below advertisement

'He Was Very, Very Charming'

Source: MEGA One of Jeffrey Epstein's victims said her relationship with him began by procuring art for the financier.

When she first met Epstein, he seemed "intelligent and elegant and well-spoken." "He was very knowledgeable about history. He was very, very charming," she confessed to Vanity Fair. "I had no idea he was molesting girls." As she worked with Epstein procuring art for him, she began working at a front desk at his NYC home, allowing her to see every visitor. Since he was friends with Victoria's Secret founder Les Wexner, what she was told were modeling auditions often occurred.

Article continues below advertisement

Inside 'Modeling Auditions'

Source: MEGA Maria Farmer said Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell scouted 'schoolkids.'

"During the day, he and Ghislaine started doing what they called 'modeling auditions.' It was with schoolkids," Farmer shared. "I said to Epstein and Ghislaine, 'These can’t be Victoria’s Secret models. They don’t have b------. The Victoria’s Secret models are buxom. And they have b---- for the bras, right?'" "These people were all flat-chested. They all looked so exceedingly young," Farmer recalled, noting, "Ghislaine chewed my head off" after expressing her concerns.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Jeffrey Epstein Had 14-Year-Old Girls at His Home

Source: MEGA When Maria Farmer expressed concerns about the young girls, Ghislaine Maxwell claimed they would model for children's brands.

"She said, 'Models start at 14 in this industry. Les Wexner has [the Limited] brands, Maria. It’s many, many, many things. It’s not just Victoria’s Secret.' And she started listing all the companies," she stated. "[Some of the brands] had children’s clothing. And I was like, Ah, okay. Well, that kind of makes sense."

'Why Are You Making These Children Cry?'

Source: MEGA Maria Farmer witnessed one young girl 'crying' after she met with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.