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Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell Scouted 'Flat-Chested' 14-Year-Old Girls at 'Modeling Auditions,' Claims Victim: 'They All Looked So Young'

Jeffrey Epstein,Ghislaine Maxwell
Source: MEGA

Jeffrey Epstein committed suicide in 2019 while in prison.

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July 28 2026, Published 12:29 p.m. ET

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Several of Jeffrey Epstein's victims are speaking out about the abuse they experienced and what they witnessed at the hands of the late predator and his accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell.

Maria Farmer, now 56, was 25 when she met the financier. At the time, she was attending "a showing of my student work at the New York Academy of Art." She went on to interview for a job for Epstein, but she had no idea their relationship would one day lead her where it did.

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'He Was Very, Very Charming'

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Jeffrey Epstein
Source: MEGA

One of Jeffrey Epstein's victims said her relationship with him began by procuring art for the financier.

When she first met Epstein, he seemed "intelligent and elegant and well-spoken."

"He was very knowledgeable about history. He was very, very charming," she confessed to Vanity Fair. "I had no idea he was molesting girls."

As she worked with Epstein procuring art for him, she began working at a front desk at his NYC home, allowing her to see every visitor. Since he was friends with Victoria's Secret founder Les Wexner, what she was told were modeling auditions often occurred.

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Inside 'Modeling Auditions'

Jeffrey Epstein,Ghislaine Maxwell
Source: MEGA

Maria Farmer said Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell scouted 'schoolkids.'

"During the day, he and Ghislaine started doing what they called 'modeling auditions.' It was with schoolkids," Farmer shared. "I said to Epstein and Ghislaine, 'These can’t be Victoria’s Secret models. They don’t have b------. The Victoria’s Secret models are buxom. And they have b---- for the bras, right?'"

"These people were all flat-chested. They all looked so exceedingly young," Farmer recalled, noting, "Ghislaine chewed my head off" after expressing her concerns.

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Jeffrey Epstein Had 14-Year-Old Girls at His Home

Jeffrey Epstein
Source: MEGA

When Maria Farmer expressed concerns about the young girls, Ghislaine Maxwell claimed they would model for children's brands.

"She said, 'Models start at 14 in this industry. Les Wexner has [the Limited] brands, Maria. It’s many, many, many things. It’s not just Victoria’s Secret.' And she started listing all the companies," she stated. "[Some of the brands] had children’s clothing. And I was like, Ah, okay. Well, that kind of makes sense."

'Why Are You Making These Children Cry?'

Jeffrey Epstein,Ghislaine Maxwell
Source: MEGA

Maria Farmer witnessed one young girl 'crying' after she met with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.

"The girls would come in the front door, sign in, sometimes with their parents. The moms would stay downstairs with me," she spilled. "The girls go up the stairs. One of the girls was crying when she came down. Her mom was right there with me. She was in a school uniform."

"I said to Ghislaine, 'Why are you making these children cry?' And she said, 'They have to toughen up. You know, these girls have to if they want to really make it. Not everyone can be a model.' And I thought, Whoa, she’s 14," said Farmer.

Wexner went on to testify before Congress but has not been found guilty in relation to Epstein's crimes, while Maxwell is serving out a 20-year prison sentence for her part in Epstein's trafficking scheme.

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