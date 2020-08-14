Les Wexner, the Billionaire fashion mogul, has agreed to give a written deposition to prove to the court that he holds no knowledge on any sort of extortion laid out by Jeffrey Epstein’s accuser Virginia Giuffre.

The development comes regarding the ongoing legal battle between Virginia Giuffre and the Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz.

The unsealed letter, which was provided to a Manhattan federal judge, states Wexner’s attorney’s statement saying that they would like to have him answer the questions related to claims laid out by Dershowitz in a written form as a part of a compromise. The claim states that Giuffre was wanted to extort money as he had ties with Epstein.

The attorneys also added that the proposal was deemed “unacceptable” by Dershowitz. They knew that the law professor would oppose a motion such as this, which included a written deposition.

“I demanded release of all documents because they contain emails and manuscripts proving in Guiffre’s own words that she never met me,” Dershowitz said in a tweet.“

“I knew they would repeat her false accusations against me, Al and Tipper Gore and others, which her own lawyers admit are ‘wrong’.

“There are no new accusations against me in the documents I got unsealed. All her accusations were made in suits she filed years ago. They were false then and now, as shown by her emails and manuscript that prove I never met her.”

The legal battle sees the Harvard professor trying to prove that the extortion was indeed a fact.

Giuffre has put out allegations that state she was abused by the paedo Epstein in the early 2000s. She also alleged that he had been trafficking her to be abused by other powerful and influential people in his circle, including Dershowitz.

Consequently, Giuffre sued Dershowitz for a case of defamation, saying her claims against him were put up as false accusations in an effort to extort money.

According to NYPost, the letter states: “We believe Mr. Wexner has no non-privileged information relevant to a claim or defense on Mr. Dershowitz’s allegations of an extortion scheme.

“As for the remaining allegations in the Lawsuit, we believe Mr. Wexner’s deposition would impose an unreasonable burden on him as his testimony would not be relevant and/or proportional to the needs of the Lawsuits and, in fact, is at best merely inadmissible extrinsic, collateral evidence.”

The letter also added that they’d be quite willing to have John Zeiger, his attorney, to put up a testimony.

Guiffre’s lawyers also wrote in a separate letter that they would like to proceed with the depositions as they believed that such a thing would help prove that Dershowitz falsely accused their client saying that it was a plot of extortion.