Jeffrey Epstein Introduced Melania to Donald Trump, New Bombshell FBI Files Claim
Feb. 3 2026, Published 2:17 p.m. ET
Newly released FBI documents allege that Jeffrey Epstein played matchmaker for Donald and Melania Trump.
The explosive claim directly contradicts the couple's long-told origin story.
Matchmaker
According to the 11-page, heavily redacted record, a former Epstein assistant — who worked for him from 2005 to 2006 — told federal authorities that Epstein "introduced MELANIA TRUMP to DONALD TRUMP," in files seen by The Daily Beast.
The woman gave her statement under immunity in July 2019, just days after Epstein was arrested on child s-- trafficking charges.
The woman's statement, part of a "proffer agreement," was made to both FBI agents and federal prosecutors. The record details her year-long employment under Epstein and her experiences as a sexual abuse victim, including a disturbing incident in Paris where Epstein allegedly "took a "vibrating thing" and "rubbed it on her."
Melania Trump's Memoir
The claim clashes with Melania's 2024 memoir, in which she describes meeting Donald at a party in 1998.
"'Hi. I’m Donald Trump,' the man said when he reached my table. 'Nice to meet you.' I recognized the name, and I knew he was a businessman or celebrity, but not much else. He put his hand out to shake mine," she wrote.
She recalled that he "took the seat next to mine and started a conversation."
'They Make Up Stories'
In a 2005 interview with Larry King, the newlyweds reminisced about their first encounter.
"I went crazy," Donald admitted. "I was actually supposed to meet somebody else. There was this great supermodel sitting next to Melania. I was supposed to meet the supermodel, and they were saying, 'Look, there's so and so.' I said, 'Forget about her. Who's the one on the left?' and it was Melania."
In April 2025, Donald told Fox News that the disgraced financier, who had been his close friend for years, had "nothing to do" with Melania.
"Jeffrey Epstein had nothing to do with Melania and introducing [us]. But they do that to demean — they make up stories," he said. "I mean, I can tell you exactly how it was: It was another person, actually. I did meet [her] through another person, but it wasn't Jeffrey Epstein."
'Untrue Information'
The FBI document also mentioned Paolo Zampolli, Melania's former modeling agent, writing that he "was trying to buy Elite Models with EPSTEIN" before the introduction reportedly took place.
The White House has previously warned that the Epstein files "may contain untrue information," and Melania has fought legal battles over claims linking her to Epstein's social circle.
Last year, she threatened to sue biographer Michael Wolff for $1 billion after he said she was "very involved" in Epstein's network.