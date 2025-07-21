'She Should Be Free': Jeffrey Epstein's Lawyer Wants Ghislaine Maxwell Out of Prison to Testify

Jeffrey Epstein’s former longtime lawyer Alan Dershowitz is convinced the financier’s co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell should be released from prison — immediately.

“Ghislaine Maxwell is basically serving the sentence that Epstein would have gotten,” Dershowitz told Newsmax’s Sunday Agenda on Sunday, July 20.

“She should never be in jail for 20 years. What should happen is, she should be free,” Dershowitz continued. “She should have her sentence commuted. She should then be called in front of Congress. Have Congress give her total immunity, and then she can tell everything she knows.”