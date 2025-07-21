'She Should Be Free': Jeffrey Epstein's Lawyer Wants Ghislaine Maxwell Out of Prison to Testify
Jeffrey Epstein’s former longtime lawyer Alan Dershowitz is convinced the financier’s co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell should be released from prison — immediately.
“Ghislaine Maxwell is basically serving the sentence that Epstein would have gotten,” Dershowitz told Newsmax’s Sunday Agenda on Sunday, July 20.
“She should never be in jail for 20 years. What should happen is, she should be free,” Dershowitz continued. “She should have her sentence commuted. She should then be called in front of Congress. Have Congress give her total immunity, and then she can tell everything she knows.”
'She Should Never Be in Jail'
Dershowitz went on to say that Maxwell would have no reason to hide her knowledge of Epstein’s illegal affairs from the public or the court.
“She knows everything, and I think she is improperly serving a sentence at this point in time and should be released for time served, and let her then disclose everything,” he said. “She would have no reason for withholding anything.”
Maxwell is currently serving her 20-year sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Tallahassee in Florida. She was convicted in 2021 on five of six counts, including conspiracy, s-- trafficking of a minor and transporting a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity.
Ghislaine Maxwell's Family's Statment
Days before Dershowitz relayed his opinion, Maxwell’s family broke their silence on her incarceration, claiming she was given an unfair trial.
“Our sister Ghislaine did not receive a fair trial. Her legal team continues to fight her case in the Courts and will file its reply in short order to the Government’s opposition in the US Supreme Court,” the statement reads.
“If necessary, in due course they will also file a writ of habeas corpus in the US District Court, SDNY. This allows her to challenge her imprisonment on the basis of new evidence such as government misconduct that would have likely changed the trial’s outcome,” the statement added.
Jeffrey Epstein's Co-Conspirator Clause
In 2007, Epstein signed a non-prosecution agreement with federal prosecutors in Florida, where he agreed to the terms of his conviction on the condition that his co-conspirators receive immunity.
“Epstein successfully fulfills all of the terms and conditions of this agreement, the United States also agrees that it will not institute any criminal charges against any potential co-conspirators of Epstein,” stated the co-conspirator clause. Four of Epstein’s female assistants were covered in the clause; however, Maxwell was not one of them.
Ghislaine Maxwell's Appeal Denied
To overturn Maxwell’s conviction, her attorneys filed a petition to the United States Supreme Court in April, where they addressed the co-conspirator clause signed by Epstein before his death in 2019.
“Despite the existence of a non-prosecution agreement promising in plain language that the United States would not prosecute any co-conspirator of Jeffrey Epstein, the United States in fact prosecuted Ghislaine Maxwell as a co-conspirator of Jeffrey Epstein,” the statement said.
Although Maxwell and her legal team are working to exonerate her, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit has denied her most recent appeal.