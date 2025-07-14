Ghislaine Maxwell Wants to Testify Before Congress About Epstein Files, Source Claims: 'She Would Welcome the Chance' to 'Tell the Truth'

Ghislaine Maxwell is reportedly eager to speak in front of Congress about the Epstein files.

Maxwell is the only person currently incarcerated with ties to Jeffrey Epstein, the infamous s-- trafficker who was jailed but committed suicide in 2019. She was charged with conspiring with Epstein to sexually abuse minors.

“Despite the rumors, Ghislaine was never offered any kind of plea deal,” an insider dished to a media outlet.