Ghislaine Maxwell Wants to Testify Before Congress About Epstein Files, Source Claims: 'She Would Welcome the Chance' to 'Tell the Truth'
Ghislaine Maxwell is reportedly eager to speak in front of Congress about the Epstein files.
Maxwell is the only person currently incarcerated with ties to Jeffrey Epstein, the infamous s-- trafficker who was jailed but committed suicide in 2019. She was charged with conspiring with Epstein to sexually abuse minors.
“Despite the rumors, Ghislaine was never offered any kind of plea deal,” an insider dished to a media outlet.
Why Does Ghislaine Maxwell Want to Speak Before Congress?
“She would be more than happy to sit before Congress and tell her story," the source continued. "No one from the government has ever asked her to share what she knows. She remains the only person to be jailed in connection to Epstein and she would welcome the chance to tell the American public the truth.”
The Epstein files have been a contentious issue among the American public, especially after Attorney General Pam Bondi claimed in February that Epstein's client list was on her desk, only to later support a new Department of Justice memo stating that no such list exists.
“Congressional hearings have been held into everything from JFK's assassination to 9/11,” they elaborated. “The Epstein Files rank up there with those cases. Ghislaine would be willing to speak before Congress and tell her story.”
Is Donald Trump in the Epstein Files?
Maxwell is fighting to have her appeal heard because she believes a Non-Prosecution Agreement made by Epstein in 2007, when he pleaded guilty to two minor charges of prostitution, should have protected her.
Although Elon Musk claimed Donald Trump is in the Epstein files after the pair had a falling out, the insider noted that’s “a false" statement.
“President Trump was photographed with Epstein several times and they ran in the same circles, but Trump was one of the first to break all contact with Epstein because they fell out over a business deal and Epstein's treatment of women,” they said. “There are no big shocks about President Trump in the Epstein files. But there are a lot of powerful men involved and a lot of money, and it will come down to following the money.”
- Ghislaine Maxwell Pleads Not Guilty To Sex Trafficking Minors In Rare Public Appearance, Lawyer Says She's 'Looking Forward' To Fighting Charges: Report
- Bill Clinton Preferred 'Younger Girls,' According to Newly Released Jeffrey Epstein Documents
- Shocking Photos Unearthed: Former President Bill Clinton Welcomed Jeffrey Epstein & Ghislaine Maxwell As VIP White House Guests
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Donald Trump Considered Pardoning Ghislaine Maxwell
As OK! reported, the U.S. leader considered pardoning Maxwell during his first term, according to Trump biographer Michael Wolff.
Wolff detailed Trump “became very wary about the arrest of Ghislaine Maxwell, and asked whether or not: ‘What could she say?’ ‘What would she say?’ And should he pardon her.”
Trump's reasoning for not moving forward with a pardon was due to insiders close to him being uneasy with the prospect of it, Wolff shared.
Ghislaine Maxwell Won't Be Pardoned
“Behind the scenes, this was a discussion,” he shared. “Everybody around him was kind of like, ‘Oh God, we hope she won’t say anything but we really hope he doesn’t pardon her.’”
On July 10, a senior White House official spoke to a media outlet about the prospect of pardoning Maxwell. They insisted there hasn’t been any talk or consideration of pardoning her and there never will be.