OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Jeffrey Epstein
OK LogoPHOTOS

Jeffrey Epstein’s Dead Body Exposed for the First Time in Morbid New Photos

composite photo of jeffrey epstein and jeffrey epstein's body at death
Source: mega; Department Of Justice

The s-- offender was found unresponsive in his jail cell on August 10, 2019.

Feb. 4 2026, Updated 4:15 p.m. ET

Photos of Jeffrey Epstein's dead body after he allegedly hung himself in prison have been released.

Graphic images of the late pedophile being attended to in the aftermath of his death were included in the latest batch of documents published by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) on Friday, January 30. They were part of a declassified FBI report into the s-- offender's death, which occurred while he was in custody.

Epstein was being held at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York on s-- trafficking charges ahead of his 2019 trial.

Jeffrey Epstein Allegedly Killed Himself in August 2019

image of Jeffrey Epstein Epstein was being held at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York on s-- trafficking charges ahead of his trial.
Source: Department of Justice

Epstein was being held at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York on s-- trafficking charges ahead of his trial.

Several photos show the pedophile, who was found unresponsive in his jail cell on August 10, 2019, lying shirtless on a stretcher as medics attempt to revive him.

They feature a timestamp of 6:49 local time, approximately 16 minutes after he was discovered. An injury to his neck can be seen clearly in another shot that shows his face.

While the location of the photos is unclear, Epstein was transported to a nearby hospital at 6:39 where he was pronounced dead, so it can be assumed they were taken there.

Jeffrey Epstein Supposedly Attempted Suicide Weeks Prior

image of Photos of the pedophile were included in a declassified FBI report into his death while in custody.
Source: Department of Justice

Photos of the pedophile were included in a declassified FBI report into his death while in custody.

The newly released FBI report, titled "Jeffrey Epstein death investigation," also contains details of Epstein's post-mortem examination and a psychology report on his mental health in the days leading up to his death.

Parts of the post-mortem report by the Office of Chief Medical Examiner (OCME) in New York include scans of two fractures on Epstein's thyroid cartilage in his neck.

Meanwhile, a six-page timeline of Epstein's detention at the New York prison reveals he was placed on suicide watch after trying to kill himself on July 23, 2019. He was arrested on federal s-- trafficking charges on July 6.

'I Have a Life and I Want to Go Back to Living My Life'

image of Jeffrey Epstein claimed he had 'no interest' in killing himself and accused his cellmate of trying to kill him.
Source: Department of Justice

Jeffrey Epstein claimed he had 'no interest in killing' himself and accused his cellmate of trying to kill him.

It also notes that the former financier had accused his cellmate, Nicholas Tartaglione, a former police officer facing murder charges, of trying to kill him.

Per a psychologist report dated July 24, Epstein claimed he had "no interest in killing myself" and that it "would be crazy" to take his own life, the document states.

The following day, he said he was "too vested" in fighting his case, declaring, "I have a life and I want to go back to living my life."

The Camera System in His Cell Was Down the Night He Allegedly Killed Himself

image of 'I want to go back to living my life,' he allegedly told a psychologist in July 2019.
Source: Department of Justice

'I want to go back to living my life,' he allegedly told a psychologist in July 2019.

Other documents reveal the prison's warden had advised that Epstein should not be alone, emphasizing he needed to be checked on every 30 minutes.

However, prison guards failed to conduct checks between 3:00 and 5:00 on the evening of August 9, and the camera system in his cell happened to be down.

Notably, his cellmate was released the day before his death. Epstein was found in the morning of the August 10.

