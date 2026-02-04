Jeffrey Epstein’s Dead Body Exposed for the First Time in Morbid New Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Photos of Jeffrey Epstein's dead body after he allegedly hung himself in prison have been released. Graphic images of the late pedophile being attended to in the aftermath of his death were included in the latest batch of documents published by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) on Friday, January 30. They were part of a declassified FBI report into the s-- offender's death, which occurred while he was in custody. Epstein was being held at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York on s-- trafficking charges ahead of his 2019 trial.

Jeffrey Epstein Allegedly Killed Himself in August 2019

Several photos show the pedophile, who was found unresponsive in his jail cell on August 10, 2019, lying shirtless on a stretcher as medics attempt to revive him. They feature a timestamp of 6:49 local time, approximately 16 minutes after he was discovered. An injury to his neck can be seen clearly in another shot that shows his face. While the location of the photos is unclear, Epstein was transported to a nearby hospital at 6:39 where he was pronounced dead, so it can be assumed they were taken there.

Jeffrey Epstein Supposedly Attempted Suicide Weeks Prior

The newly released FBI report, titled "Jeffrey Epstein death investigation," also contains details of Epstein's post-mortem examination and a psychology report on his mental health in the days leading up to his death. Parts of the post-mortem report by the Office of Chief Medical Examiner (OCME) in New York include scans of two fractures on Epstein's thyroid cartilage in his neck. Meanwhile, a six-page timeline of Epstein's detention at the New York prison reveals he was placed on suicide watch after trying to kill himself on July 23, 2019. He was arrested on federal s-- trafficking charges on July 6.

'I Have a Life and I Want to Go Back to Living My Life'

It also notes that the former financier had accused his cellmate, Nicholas Tartaglione, a former police officer facing murder charges, of trying to kill him. Per a psychologist report dated July 24, Epstein claimed he had "no interest in killing myself" and that it "would be crazy" to take his own life, the document states. The following day, he said he was "too vested" in fighting his case, declaring, "I have a life and I want to go back to living my life."

The Camera System in His Cell Was Down the Night He Allegedly Killed Himself

