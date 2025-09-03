NEWS Jeffrey Epstein Victim Reveals Pedophile Had a Picture of Donald Trump on His Desk, Says President Was 'His Biggest Brag' Source: MEGA;@OfTheBraveUSA/X A victim of Jeffrey Epstein claimed the late pedophile had a framed photo of Donald Trump on his desk. Molly Byrne Contact us by Email Sept. 3 2025, Published 5:03 p.m. ET

During a press conference held on Capitol Hill on Wednesday, September 3, victim of Jeffrey Epstein Chauntae Davies claimed the late financier kept a framed photo of President Donald Trump on his desk. “[Epstein’s] biggest brag, forever, was that he was very good friends with Donald Trump,” Davies shared. “He had an 8x10 framed picture of him on his desk, with the two of them. They were very close.”

Chauntae Davies Speaks Out About Jeffrey Epstein and Donald Trump's Friendship

Epstein survivor Chauntae Davies: "Epstein had a free pass. He bragged about his powerful friends, including our current president, Donald Trump." pic.twitter.com/3EDKaCoXpM — Home of the Brave (@OfTheBraveUSA) September 3, 2025 Source: @OfTheBraveUSA/X Chauntae Davies revealed Jeffrey Epstein kept a photo of Donald Trump on his desk.

'It Was His Biggest Brag'

Source: mega Chauntae Davies claimed Donald Trump was Jeffrey Epstein's 'biggest brag.'

Davies emphasized, “Epstein surrounded himself with the most powerful leaders of our country and the world. He bragged about his powerful friends, including our current president, Donald Trump. It was his biggest brag, actually.” The former actress revealed she was introduced to Epstein by Ghislaine Maxwell, who promised her she’d help leverage her career. She claimed that adhering to Maxwell’s guidance led her to a long pattern of abuse, including trips to Epstein’s island. Davies said she was “even taken on a trip to Africa with former president Bill Clinton and other notable figures.”

Donald Trump Defends GOP Against 'Irrelevant' Probe Into the Epstein Files

Source: mega Donald Trump suggested 'nobody's ever satisfied' about the handling of the Epstein files.

At the time of the press conference, Trump met with Polish President Karol Nawrocki in the Oval Office. During which, a reporter questioned him if he was protecting “friends” or “donors” by not releasing the remainder of the Epstein files. The president responded, “They’re trying to get people to talk about something that’s totally irrelevant to the success we’ve had as a nation since I’ve been president. It reminds me a little of the [John F.] Kennedy situation; we gave them everything, over and over again, more, more, more. And nobody’s ever satisfied.”

33,000 Pages of Epstein Files Released

Source: mega Over 33,000 pages of the Epstein files were released on Tuesday, September 2.

Some critics have suggested Trump could be protecting himself by not releasing the rest of the Epstein files after approximately 33,000 pages and multiple videos were shared with the public on Tuesday, September 2. However, Trump has maintained his innocence by deflecting from his former friendship with the convicted pedophile, who died by suicide in August 2019.

Jeffrey Epstein Says Donald Trump Was His 'Closest Friend for 10 Years'

Source: mega Jeffrey Epstein referred to Donald Trump as his 'closest friend for 10 years' during a 2017 interview.