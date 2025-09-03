or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Donald Trump
OK LogoNEWS

Jeffrey Epstein Victim Reveals Pedophile Had a Picture of Donald Trump on His Desk, Says President Was 'His Biggest Brag'

photo of Donald Trump, Chauntae Davies and Jeffrey Epstein
Source: MEGA;@OfTheBraveUSA/X

A victim of Jeffrey Epstein claimed the late pedophile had a framed photo of Donald Trump on his desk.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 3 2025, Published 5:03 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

During a press conference held on Capitol Hill on Wednesday, September 3, victim of Jeffrey Epstein Chauntae Davies claimed the late financier kept a framed photo of President Donald Trump on his desk.

“[Epstein’s] biggest brag, forever, was that he was very good friends with Donald Trump,” Davies shared. “He had an 8x10 framed picture of him on his desk, with the two of them. They were very close.”

Article continues below advertisement

Chauntae Davies Speaks Out About Jeffrey Epstein and Donald Trump's Friendship

Source: @OfTheBraveUSA/X

Chauntae Davies revealed Jeffrey Epstein kept a photo of Donald Trump on his desk.

Article continues below advertisement

'It Was His Biggest Brag'

photo of Chauntae Davies claimed Donald Trump was Jeffrey Epstein's 'biggest brag'
Source: mega

Chauntae Davies claimed Donald Trump was Jeffrey Epstein's 'biggest brag.'

Davies emphasized, “Epstein surrounded himself with the most powerful leaders of our country and the world. He bragged about his powerful friends, including our current president, Donald Trump. It was his biggest brag, actually.”

The former actress revealed she was introduced to Epstein by Ghislaine Maxwell, who promised her she’d help leverage her career. She claimed that adhering to Maxwell’s guidance led her to a long pattern of abuse, including trips to Epstein’s island.

Davies said she was “even taken on a trip to Africa with former president Bill Clinton and other notable figures.”

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Defends GOP Against 'Irrelevant' Probe Into the Epstein Files

photo of Donald Trump suggested 'nobody's ever satisfied' about the handling of the Epstein files
Source: mega

Donald Trump suggested 'nobody's ever satisfied' about the handling of the Epstein files.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

At the time of the press conference, Trump met with Polish President Karol Nawrocki in the Oval Office. During which, a reporter questioned him if he was protecting “friends” or “donors” by not releasing the remainder of the Epstein files.

The president responded, “They’re trying to get people to talk about something that’s totally irrelevant to the success we’ve had as a nation since I’ve been president. It reminds me a little of the [John F.] Kennedy situation; we gave them everything, over and over again, more, more, more. And nobody’s ever satisfied.”

Article continues below advertisement

33,000 Pages of Epstein Files Released

photo of Over 33,000 pages of the Epstein files were released on Tuesday, September 2
Source: mega

Over 33,000 pages of the Epstein files were released on Tuesday, September 2.

Some critics have suggested Trump could be protecting himself by not releasing the rest of the Epstein files after approximately 33,000 pages and multiple videos were shared with the public on Tuesday, September 2.

However, Trump has maintained his innocence by deflecting from his former friendship with the convicted pedophile, who died by suicide in August 2019.

Jeffrey Epstein Says Donald Trump Was His 'Closest Friend for 10 Years'

photo of Jeffrey Epstein referred to Donald Trump as his 'closest friend for 10 years' during a 2017 interview
Source: mega

Jeffrey Epstein referred to Donald Trump as his 'closest friend for 10 years' during a 2017 interview.

Despite this, the 79-year-old referred to Epstein as a “terrific guy” in a 2002 interview, adding, “It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side.”

Epstein also spoke highly of Trump. Just two years before his death, he sat down with biographer Michael Wolff, where he detailed his friendship with the president, saying he was his “closest friend for 10 years.” He also called Trump “charming” and said he was “always fun.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.