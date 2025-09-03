Jeffrey Epstein Victim Reveals Pedophile Had a Picture of Donald Trump on His Desk, Says President Was 'His Biggest Brag'
During a press conference held on Capitol Hill on Wednesday, September 3, victim of Jeffrey Epstein Chauntae Davies claimed the late financier kept a framed photo of President Donald Trump on his desk.
“[Epstein’s] biggest brag, forever, was that he was very good friends with Donald Trump,” Davies shared. “He had an 8x10 framed picture of him on his desk, with the two of them. They were very close.”
Chauntae Davies Speaks Out About Jeffrey Epstein and Donald Trump's Friendship
'It Was His Biggest Brag'
Davies emphasized, “Epstein surrounded himself with the most powerful leaders of our country and the world. He bragged about his powerful friends, including our current president, Donald Trump. It was his biggest brag, actually.”
The former actress revealed she was introduced to Epstein by Ghislaine Maxwell, who promised her she’d help leverage her career. She claimed that adhering to Maxwell’s guidance led her to a long pattern of abuse, including trips to Epstein’s island.
Davies said she was “even taken on a trip to Africa with former president Bill Clinton and other notable figures.”
Donald Trump Defends GOP Against 'Irrelevant' Probe Into the Epstein Files
At the time of the press conference, Trump met with Polish President Karol Nawrocki in the Oval Office. During which, a reporter questioned him if he was protecting “friends” or “donors” by not releasing the remainder of the Epstein files.
The president responded, “They’re trying to get people to talk about something that’s totally irrelevant to the success we’ve had as a nation since I’ve been president. It reminds me a little of the [John F.] Kennedy situation; we gave them everything, over and over again, more, more, more. And nobody’s ever satisfied.”
33,000 Pages of Epstein Files Released
Some critics have suggested Trump could be protecting himself by not releasing the rest of the Epstein files after approximately 33,000 pages and multiple videos were shared with the public on Tuesday, September 2.
However, Trump has maintained his innocence by deflecting from his former friendship with the convicted pedophile, who died by suicide in August 2019.
Jeffrey Epstein Says Donald Trump Was His 'Closest Friend for 10 Years'
Despite this, the 79-year-old referred to Epstein as a “terrific guy” in a 2002 interview, adding, “It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side.”
Epstein also spoke highly of Trump. Just two years before his death, he sat down with biographer Michael Wolff, where he detailed his friendship with the president, saying he was his “closest friend for 10 years.” He also called Trump “charming” and said he was “always fun.”