Donald Trump Deflects From Jeffrey Epstein's Victims Speaking Out in Demanding Post

photo of Donald Trump
Source: mega

Donald Trump attracted attention elsewhere as victims of Jeffrey Epstein rallied on Capitol Hill.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 3 2025, Updated 3:44 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Several victims of Jeffrey Epstein gathered on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on September 3 to give their testimonies on the abuse they endured at the hands of the late financier.

As Epstein’s survivors spoke out to the public, President Donald Trump issued a demanding post on Truth Social about the immediate release of hostages held by Hamas in Palestine’s Gaza Strip.

“Tell Hamas to IMMEDIATELY give back all 20 Hostages (Not 2 or 5 or 7!), and things will change rapidly. IT WILL END!” the president wrote at 11:17 a.m.

'He's Distracting From the Epstein List'

photo of The president demanded Hamas to release hostages on the same day Jeffrey Epstein's victims made their testimonies
Source: @realdonaldtrump/x

The president demanded Hamas to release hostages on the same day Jeffrey Epstein's victims made their testimonies.

Trump’s apparent deflection from the media’s focus on Epstein’s victims wasn’t overlooked by Americans, though, as many took to social media with demands of their own.

“We demand he release the Epstein files,” wrote one on X.

“He’s distracting from the Epstein list lol we all know he is on it,” said another.

“Why doesn’t he demand release of ALL EPSTEIN FILES?! It’s not a hoax!” exclaimed a third.

Petition to Release the Epstein Files

photo of Thomas Massie and Ro Khanna started a petition to force a House vote on the release of the Epstein files
Source: mega

Thomas Massie and Ro Khanna started a petition to force a House vote on the release of the Epstein files.

On Tuesday, September 2, 33,000 pages of the Epstein files and multiple videos were released to the public after a closed-door meeting held by the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee. However, during the rally on Capitol Hill, Congressman Thomas Massie (R-Ky) pointed out how “97 percent” of the information had already been shared.

Massie won’t let up easily, though. Both he and Ro Khanna (D-Ca) have led the bipartisan push for Trump and his administration to release the remainder of the Epstein files. The pair began collecting signatures from House reps on Tuesday to force a vote to urge the Justice Department to release the entirety of the Epstein files. They need at least 218 signatures — half the members of the House. As of Wednesday, Massie and Khanna only need two more signatures.

White House Official Opposes the Discharge Petition

photo of A White House official said the petition to release the Epstein files is a 'hostile act' against the administration
Source: mega

A White House official said the petition to release the Epstein files is a 'hostile act' against the administration.

According to a White House official, supporting the discharge petition would be a “hostile” movement from the House.

“Helping Thomas Massie and Liberal Democrats with their attention-seeking, while the DOJ is fully supporting a more comprehensive file release effort from the Oversight Committee, would be viewed as a very hostile act to the administration,” the official said in an email to NBC News.

Speaker Mike Johnson Urges House to Protect Identities of Jeffrey Epstein's Victims

photo of Speaker of the House Mike Johnson urged against the discharge petition for the sake of the victims' identities
Source: mega

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson urged against the discharge petition for the sake of the victims' identities.

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-La) also voiced his opposition to the petition, telling reporters at the Capitol on Tuesday that keeping the remainder of the Epstein files closed is to protect the rights and identities of the victims.

“We have two ultimate objectives here. We want to bring justice to every single person who is involved in the Epstein evils of the cover-up. But we also want to be equally certain that we protect the innocent victims,” Johnson said. “Many of these young women, some of them are now middle-aged women, have never come forward. We do not want their names or identities to be uncovered carelessly or intentionally in any way.”

