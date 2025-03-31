Jeffrey Epstein Victim Virginia Giuffre Given 4 Days to Live After Horrific Car Crash: 'I'm Ready to Go'

Giuffre accused Prince Andrew of abusing her when she was 17 years old while traveling with Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. She said she was trafficked and forced to have s-- with him after a night out in London at Maxwell’s house, in addition to a few other occasions.

Her lawyers noted she was a “frightened, vulnerable child with no one there to protect her" when Andrew allegedly abused her, adding, “No person, whether President or Prince, is above the law."

Giuffre explained she feared for her life when she was forced to be intimate with Andrew, and insisted he knew that she was a “s-- trafficking victim."