Jeffrey Epstein Victim Virginia Giuffre Given 4 Days to Live After Horrific Car Crash: 'I'm Ready to Go'
Virginia Giuffre, who was s-- trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein and allegedly sexually assaulted by Prince Andrew when she was a teenager, has been given days to live after being involved in a horrific car crash.
Giuffre shared the heartbreaking news on Instagram, writing, “This year has been the worst start to a new year, but I won’t bore anyone with the details but I think it important to note that when a school bus driver comes at you driving 110km as we were slowing for a turn that no matter what your car is made of it might as well be a tin can. I’ve gone into kidney renal failure, they’ve given me four days to live, transferring me to a specialist hospital in urology. I’m ready to go, just not until I see my babies one last time, but you know what they say about wishes. S**T in one hand and wish in the other & I guarantee it’s still going to be s**t at the end of the day. Thank you all for being the wonderful people of the world and for being a great part of my life. Godbless you all xx Virginia 😔🙏🦋.”
Giuffre accused Prince Andrew of abusing her when she was 17 years old while traveling with Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. She said she was trafficked and forced to have s-- with him after a night out in London at Maxwell’s house, in addition to a few other occasions.
Her lawyers noted she was a “frightened, vulnerable child with no one there to protect her" when Andrew allegedly abused her, adding, “No person, whether President or Prince, is above the law."
Giuffre explained she feared for her life when she was forced to be intimate with Andrew, and insisted he knew that she was a “s-- trafficking victim."
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Andrew paid her millions of dollars for an out-of-court settlement but has denied all of the accusations she waged against him. Although he previously defended his friendship with Epstein, noting it had “seriously beneficial outcomes,” he vowed in an interview with Newsnight to help the investigation into Maxwell and Epstein.
He also claimed he cut ties with Epstein in December 2010, saying they didn’t speak after they were seen together walking through Central Park in New York City.
Epstein committed suicide while awaiting trial in 2019, while Maxwell is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence for working with Epstein to sexually abuse minors.