Jeffrey Epstein's Creepy Last Text Message to Michael Wolff Revealed Hours Before His Death
One of Jeffrey Epstein’s last text messages before he died has been revealed — and it’s eerily reminiscent of his cause of death.
In a new “The Daily Beast Podcast” episode from Thursday, July 10, political author Michael Wolff revealed what is likely to be one of Epstein’s last texts before he hanged himself in his jail cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York in 2019.
Jeffrey Epstein's Last Text Message Revealed
Wolff explained to host Joanna Coles, “His message to me hours before this happened was — and it was just in response to me asking how he was — and he said, ‘Still hanging around.’”
“I believe that I got the last message from him before he died,” the author explained. “And this came through one of his lawyers on a Friday evening. He died on Saturday morning.”
Jeffrey Epstein Asks Michael Wolff to Write a Book About Him
Wolff also revealed that Epstein asked him in 2014 if he would write a book about his life, however, the author declined despite having known the disgraced financier for many years.
When asked if he believed Epstein really committed suicide or if he thought he died by homicide, Wolff couldn’t quite come to a conclusion.
“He could not, as described, have killed himself. As the circumstances presented, he could not have been murdered,” he said before putting his answer in simpler terms, saying, “I don’t know.”
Donald Trump Calls Jeffrey Epstein a 'Terrific Guy'
In 2017, Wolff interviewed Epstein for his book Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House about his relationship with Donald Trump, who was serving his first term at the time.
“I was Donald’s closest friend for 10 years,” Epstein told the author.
Despite the controversial nature of their friendship, Trump had nothing but kind, and somewhat incriminating, words to say about Epstein in a 2002 interview — years before his political era.
“I’ve known Jeff for 15 years. Terrific guy,” the president told a news outlet at the time. “He’s a lot of fun to be with. It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side.”
Guards Performed CPR on Jeffrey Epstein
While waiting for his s-- trafficking trial, Epstein committed suicide on August 10, 2019. Guards from the detention center attempted to resuscitate him by performing CPR after finding him unresponsive as he hung from the side of his bed.
He was rushed to the New York Downtown Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 6:39 a.m.