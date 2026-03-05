or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Jeffrey Epstein
OK LogoNEWS

Jeffrey Epstein's Ex Patricia Schmidt Felt He Saw Her as 'Currency' and 'Intended' to 'Trade' Her for S-- in the '80s

Split photo of Patricia Schmidt
Source: @60minutesau/youtube;mega

Patricia Schmidt appeared on '60 Minutes Australia' to reveal the way Jeffrey Epstein treated her when they dated in the late 1980s.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 5 2026, Updated 6:42 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

One of Jeffrey Epstein's ex-girlfriends admitted she felt used by the financier when they dated from 1987 to 1988.

In a new interview on 60 Minutes Australia, Patricia Schmidt said she first met Epstein when she was working as an office assistant at investment bank Bear Stearns, as her boss asked her to hand deliver paperwork to Epstein at his NYC home.

Article continues below advertisement

Jeffrey Epstein Was 'Confident, Attractive and Smart'

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Patricia Schmidt thought Jeffrey Epstein was 'confident' and 'so incredibly smart' when they met.
Source: @60minutesau/youtube

Patricia Schmidt thought Jeffrey Epstein was 'confident' and 'so incredibly smart' when they met.

Schmidt confessed she "definitely thinks" she fell in love with Epstein when they met: "I remember thinking, 'Gosh, when is he gonna call again?'"

"He seemed to be kind of the center of the universe," she spilled. "He was so confident, and he was so attractive, and he was so incredibly smart."

Though "nothing" about their romance felt "transactional" at first, when she looks back at the diary entries she wrote about their romance, she realized a darker side of things.

Article continues below advertisement

Jeffrey Epstein's Ex Feels He Saw Her as 'Currency'

Photo of Patricia Schmidt believes Jeffrey Epstein 'intended' to sell her for s--.
Source: department of justice

Patricia Schmidt believes Jeffrey Epstein 'intended' to sell her for s--.

She even admitted to feeling like her ex saw her as "currency."

In 1987, Epstein asked Schmidt to show his friend around her workplace, and she recalled numerous other occasions when he suggested he take his clients or friends to dinner.

Article continues below advertisement

MORE ON:
Jeffrey Epstein

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: @60minutesau/youtube

Patricia Schmidt believes the financier 'intended' to trade her for s--.

When 60 Minutes Australia star Tara Brown asked if she felt Epstein was "supplying you to these men to have s-- with them," she took a moment and replied, "I have to think absolutely yes."

However, Schmidt clarified she "never did" have s-- with any of them.

"I wasn’t interested in any of these men. But oh, yes, I think it was very much his intent to make that trade," she said.

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of The two dated from 1987 to 1988.
Source: @60minutesau/youtube

The two dated from 1987 to 1988.

On the show, a voiceover explained, "She would prove to be the blueprint he would use against so many other women."

Schmidt previously gave The New York Times access to her journal for an in-depth 2025 story titled The Diary of a Jeffrey Epstein Girlfriend Showed How He Used Women.

Epstein committed suicide in 2019 while in prison awaiting trial for his s-- trafficking scheme.

Article continues below advertisement

When Was Jeffrey Epstein First Investigated?

Photo of Jeffrey Epstein committed suicide in 2019 before his s-- trafficking trial.
Source: mega

Jeffrey Epstein committed suicide in 2019 before his s-- trafficking trial.

His crimes didn't come to light until 2005, when Palm Beach, Fla., police began investigating him after a parent claimed he paid their 14-year-old daughter to massage him while she was naked. The investigation found 36 girls aged 14 to 17 who had similar experiences.

In 2008, Epstein was convicted of soliciting a minor for prostitution and spent 13 months in jail.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.