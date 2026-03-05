Jeffrey Epstein's Ex Patricia Schmidt Felt He Saw Her as 'Currency' and 'Intended' to 'Trade' Her for S-- in the '80s
March 5 2026, Updated 6:42 p.m. ET
One of Jeffrey Epstein's ex-girlfriends admitted she felt used by the financier when they dated from 1987 to 1988.
In a new interview on 60 Minutes Australia, Patricia Schmidt said she first met Epstein when she was working as an office assistant at investment bank Bear Stearns, as her boss asked her to hand deliver paperwork to Epstein at his NYC home.
Jeffrey Epstein Was 'Confident, Attractive and Smart'
Schmidt confessed she "definitely thinks" she fell in love with Epstein when they met: "I remember thinking, 'Gosh, when is he gonna call again?'"
"He seemed to be kind of the center of the universe," she spilled. "He was so confident, and he was so attractive, and he was so incredibly smart."
Though "nothing" about their romance felt "transactional" at first, when she looks back at the diary entries she wrote about their romance, she realized a darker side of things.
Jeffrey Epstein's Ex Feels He Saw Her as 'Currency'
She even admitted to feeling like her ex saw her as "currency."
In 1987, Epstein asked Schmidt to show his friend around her workplace, and she recalled numerous other occasions when he suggested he take his clients or friends to dinner.
When 60 Minutes Australia star Tara Brown asked if she felt Epstein was "supplying you to these men to have s-- with them," she took a moment and replied, "I have to think absolutely yes."
However, Schmidt clarified she "never did" have s-- with any of them.
"I wasn’t interested in any of these men. But oh, yes, I think it was very much his intent to make that trade," she said.
On the show, a voiceover explained, "She would prove to be the blueprint he would use against so many other women."
Schmidt previously gave The New York Times access to her journal for an in-depth 2025 story titled The Diary of a Jeffrey Epstein Girlfriend Showed How He Used Women.
Epstein committed suicide in 2019 while in prison awaiting trial for his s-- trafficking scheme.
When Was Jeffrey Epstein First Investigated?
His crimes didn't come to light until 2005, when Palm Beach, Fla., police began investigating him after a parent claimed he paid their 14-year-old daughter to massage him while she was naked. The investigation found 36 girls aged 14 to 17 who had similar experiences.
In 2008, Epstein was convicted of soliciting a minor for prostitution and spent 13 months in jail.