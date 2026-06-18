Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo's Hidden Timeline Exposed: Divorce Filing Reveals Surprising Separation Date
June 18 2026, Published 5:41 p.m. ET
Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo were separated for nine days before officially filing for divorce, new documents reveal.
In legal papers obtained by TMZ, the date of their separation was listed as May 9, and they filed for divorce on May 18.
The reason the former couple gave for their separation was "irreconcilable differences" after 10 years of marriage.
Belly Roll and Bunnie Xo's Divorce Was a Mutual Decision
TMZ also obtained pictures of moving trucks outside their Tennessee house on June 15, as workers were moving things from the house to the truck.
Sources told the outlet that Jelly and Bunnie's split was a "mutual decision by the two and a private family matter." The pair have yet to comment on their split.
Bunnie Xo Posted Cryptic Messages on Social Media Hours Before Divorce Announcement
However, Bunnie posted cryptic messages on social media just hours before their split was made public.
She shared a photo of herself wearing light pink lingerie on her Instagram Story, captioning it, "She's getting her sparkle back."
Bunnie added the song "Help I'm Alive" by Metric along with the image. Even on May 9 — the day listed as their separation — Bunnie posted a TikTok video and referred to Jelly and Bailee, who is Jelly's child from one of his previous relationships, writing, "Never believed in ever after happily until y'all."
In addition, she also posted a TikTok of herself lip-syncing to the 2001 song "How You Remind Me" by Nickelback.
She simply wrote the caption, "Banger xo."
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- Jelly Roll's Cheating Scandal Resurfaces as Singer Shockingly Files for Divorce From Bunnie Xo After 10-Year Marriage
- Jelly Roll Ditched Wedding Ring at 2026 CMA Fest 3 Weeks After He Secretly Filed for Divorce From Bunnie Xo: Photos
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Jelly Roll Had Cheated on Bunnie Xo in 2018
Jelly and Bunnie had a complicated relationship ever since they met at a ceremony in 2015.
The couple eloped and got married in August 2016, a year after dating, without informing their friends or family.
However, their relationship took an ugly turn when the rapper admitted to cheating on Bunnie in 2018, which he said was "one of the worst moments of my adulthood."
The Pair Spoke About Having Kids
The couple's separation came as a surprise to fans, as the podcaster had revealed in November 2025 that she and Jelly were trying to have a baby via surrogacy.
She talked about the journey they were going to embark upon on her podcast "Dumb Blonde" and said, "If it's meant to be, it's meant to be, and if not, we can always adopt."
Bunnie released her memoir, Stripped Down: Unfiltered and Unapologetic, just three months before the couple's divorce. In the book, she reflected on meeting Jelly, whom she said "wasn't the man he is today."