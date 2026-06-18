Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo's Hidden Timeline Exposed: Divorce Filing Reveals Surprising Separation Date

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Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo were separated for nine days before officially filing for divorce, new documents reveal. In legal papers obtained by TMZ, the date of their separation was listed as May 9, and they filed for divorce on May 18. The reason the former couple gave for their separation was "irreconcilable differences" after 10 years of marriage.

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Belly Roll and Bunnie Xo's Divorce Was a Mutual Decision

Source: MEGA Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo's divorce was their mutual decision.

TMZ also obtained pictures of moving trucks outside their Tennessee house on June 15, as workers were moving things from the house to the truck. Sources told the outlet that Jelly and Bunnie's split was a "mutual decision by the two and a private family matter." The pair have yet to comment on their split.

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Bunnie Xo Posted Cryptic Messages on Social Media Hours Before Divorce Announcement

As rumors of a split between Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo continue to circulate, Bunnie shared this video yesterday… #JellyRoll #BunnieXo #countrymusic pic.twitter.com/jdD2ESdaxf — Country Sayings (@countrysayingss) June 16, 2026 Source: @countrysayingss/X Hours before announcing their split, Bunnie Xo posted cryptic messages on social media.

However, Bunnie posted cryptic messages on social media just hours before their split was made public. She shared a photo of herself wearing light pink lingerie on her Instagram Story, captioning it, "She's getting her sparkle back." Bunnie added the song "Help I'm Alive" by Metric along with the image. Even on May 9 — the day listed as their separation — Bunnie posted a TikTok video and referred to Jelly and Bailee, who is Jelly's child from one of his previous relationships, writing, "Never believed in ever after happily until y'all." In addition, she also posted a TikTok of herself lip-syncing to the 2001 song "How You Remind Me" by Nickelback. She simply wrote the caption, "Banger xo."

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Jelly Roll Had Cheated on Bunnie Xo in 2018

Source: MEGA Jelly Roll had cheated on Bunnie Xo briefly in 2018.

Jelly and Bunnie had a complicated relationship ever since they met at a ceremony in 2015. The couple eloped and got married in August 2016, a year after dating, without informing their friends or family. However, their relationship took an ugly turn when the rapper admitted to cheating on Bunnie in 2018, which he said was "one of the worst moments of my adulthood."

The Pair Spoke About Having Kids

Source: MEGA Bunnie Xo revealed she and Jelly Roll were thinking about surrogacy.