Jelly Roll's Past Crimes and Pardon Explained After Tennessee Governor Bill Lee Called His Story 'Redemptive' and 'Powerful'

Jelly Roll Was First Arrested When He Was a Teen

Source: MEGA Jelly Roll was pardoned by Tennessee Governor Bill Lee.

Jelly Roll received a pardon following a long history of legal troubles. The 41-year-old singer had an early run-in with the law when he was a teen. At the time, he reportedly attempted to flee from the police while under the influence of Xanax. "In my mind, when the police pulled us over, I was like, 'I'm just gonna run.' So I opened the door, and in my mind, I jumped out and sprinted across a field and almost made it. I was so fat and Xanaxed out, I stood out and got two steps," he detailed during an appearance on The Howard Stern Show. "The cop was standing there watching me, and I fell. And he finally, he just laid on top of me," he added. "He felt so bad for me, he didn't even charge me for trying to run."

Jelly Roll Has Been Jailed More Than 40 Times

Source: MEGA The pardon removed two of Jelly Roll's felony records.

The Grammy-nominated musician continued to run afoul of the law after his first arrest, adding to the turbulent chapters of his life. Jelly Roll, who has been jailed for more than 40 times for various offenses, had another brush with the law when he was charged with aggravated robbery when he was 16. He served a little over a year in jail and received seven years' probation. "I hadn't hit my last growth spurt. I was charged as an adult years before I could buy a beer, lease an apartment, get a pack of cigarettes," he told Billboard. "I feel like the justice system at that point kind of parked me on my only set path." He served multiple stints in jail in the years thereafter but began to change after learning life-altering news from a correctional officer in 2008.

Fatherhood Reportedly Helped Jelly Roll Change

Source: MEGA Jelly Roll was incarcerated after he learned of his daughter's birth.

On May 22, 2008, the "Wild Ones" singer was still in prison when learned he had become a father. "A guard knocks on my cell door midafternoon during lockdown. He goes, 'You had a kid today,'" he recalled. "I've never had nothing in life that urged me in the moment to know that I had to do something different. I have to figure this out right now." Jelly Roll was released from prison before Bailee Ann's second birthday.

Jelly Roll's Criminal Record Affected His Overseas Gigs

Source: MEGA Jelly Roll has two children.

Although Jelly Roll changed after his repeated stints behind bars, he admitted his felonies prevented him from performing overseas. "I'm so excited. We're figuring out the final pieces of some legal puzzles for me to get overseas," he told Jon Bon Jovi in a 2024 interview. "It's funny, America has finally agreed to let me leave and give me a passport, but some countries won't let me come because of my felonies. We're working on that. I think it's going to work in my favor."

Tennessee Governor Pardoned Jelly Roll

Source: MEGA Tennessee Governor Bill Lee called Jelly Roll's life story 'remarkable' and 'redemptive.'