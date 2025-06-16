'RHOSLC' Star Jen Shah's Fashion Designer Arthur Folasa Ah Loo Shot and Murdered at No Kings Protest in Salt Lake City
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah’s fashion designer Arthur Folasa Ah Loo was shot and killed on June 14, at a No Kings protest in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Ah Loo, who also styled Moana star Auli’i Cravalho, later died at a hospital.
According to a media outlet, police claimed he “was not the intended target of the gunfire."
An Arrest Was Made
Arturo Gamboa, a 24-year-old man, was arrested and booked on a murder charge. Police also detained two other men who were said to be part of the event’s “peacekeeping team,” one of whom fired the shot that killed Ah Loo.
When police saw Gamboa move away from the crowd with an AR-15-style rifle, they drew their guns and ordered him to drop his weapon. Rather than put it down, he ran into the crowd with his gun in “a firing position.” One of the “peacekeepers” then shot their gun, striking Ah Loo.
Cops Are Looking Into the Situation
Cops said they are still looking into what the “peacekeepers” did, as they were not law enforcement officials. While Gamboa did not fire off the bullet that killed Ah Loo, cops said he faces murder charges due to detectives developing “probable cause that Gamboa acted under circumstances that showed a depraved indifference to human life, knowingly engaged in conduct that created a grave risk of death and ultimately caused the death of an innocent community member.”
'Our Family's World Was Shattered'
In the wake of his death, his brother-in-law Roger Empey set up a GoFundMe page.
“On the evening of Saturday, June 14th 2025, our family’s world was shattered,” Empey wrote. “Afa Ah Loo, a loving husband, devoted father, and incredibly gifted fashion designer, was tragically shot and killed during the No Kings protest in Salt Lake City (a peaceful protest) Afa was only 39 years old, and he leaves behind his wife — my dearest big sister and best friend — and their two young children, my beloved niece Vera and nephew Isaac. On FaceTime this morning his daughter, Vera said ‘wait mom who’s going to make my birthday dress.’ His son Isaac, asked if his dad was coming home to help him build the legos (his fav toy and also loves monster trucks, tractors etc.”
'The Kindest, Most Gentle Man'
“Afa Ah Loo was the kindest, most gentle man I’ve met, I couldn’t have asked for a better bonus brother and father to my sisters kids,” Empey added. “A kind, gentle soul who lit up every room he walked into. He was loved deeply by friends, family, and communities around the world. As a proud Samoan man and a visionary fashion designer, he dreamed big — not just for himself, but for his family, his community. He was building something beautiful, and his life was stolen far too soon. He was 39.”