Donald Trump Dismisses Questions About Escalating Nationwide Anti-ICE Protests: 'I Don’t Think So!'
President Donald Trump outright dismissed a Fox News reporter's claims about escalating protests nationwide, boldly stating, “I don’t think so.”
The encounter unfolded during a glamorous night out at the Kennedy Center, where Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance attended a performance of Les Misérables. This high-profile outing comes on the heels of Trump deploying over 4,000 troops to Los Angeles amidst ongoing protests sparked by immigration raids that began in early June.
Trump Denies Reports
When Fox News Correspondent Gillian Turner asked the president about the potential for an “unrest-filled summer,” Trump remained unconvinced, flatly stating, “I don’t think so.”
The situation grew increasingly tense as Turner pressed on, citing reports from Fox News that the protests had spread to 16 cities across the United States.
The back-and-forth quickly escalated as Turner referenced information obtained from the “Fox News brain room,” which led to Trump dismissing her outright.
“Well, that’s what you’re saying. Do I believe you? I don’t think so,” he shot back.
Trump Sent the National Guard to L.A.
For the first time since 1965, Trump federalized one state’s National Guard, overriding the objections of California's Governor Gavin Newsom.
This unprecedented move has drawn widespread criticism, with Newsom himself condemning what he described as a “brazen abuse of power by a sitting president.”
The governor highlighted the volatile situation, saying, “This brazen abuse of power...inflamed a combustible situation, putting our people, our officers, and even our National Guard at risk.” Despite the turmoil surrounding him, Trump maintained that the deployment was necessary to restore order, claiming that the police had requested assistance to manage the escalating crisis. However, reports state that California has initiated a lawsuit against the administration, challenging the authority invoked for such military action.
Newsom Calls Out Trump
As OK! previously reported, on Tuesday, June 10, Newsom countered the president's assertions with a series of TikTok videos that humorously compared the president to Star Wars' villain Emperor Palpatine.
In one of the clips, Newsom voiced frustration over Trump's portrayal of California's efforts to manage immigration policy, stating that such rhetoric is both factually incorrect and harmful to public discourse.
"This is about authoritarian tendencies. This is about command and control. This is about power. This is about ego. This is a consistent pattern... this guy has abandoned the core principles of this great democracy," he told Californians. "He's threatening to go after judges he disagrees with, cut off funding to institutions of higher learning, he's rewriting history and censoring historical facts."