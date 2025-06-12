Donald Trump Dismisses Questions About Escalating Nationwide Anti-ICE Protests: 'I Don’t Think So!'

The encounter unfolded during a glamorous night out at the Kennedy Center, where Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance attended a performance of Les Misérables. This high-profile outing comes on the heels of Trump deploying over 4,000 troops to Los Angeles amidst ongoing protests sparked by immigration raids that began in early June.

Donald Trump was on his way to attend the premiere of 'Les Mis.'

When Fox News Correspondent Gillian Turner asked the president about the potential for an “unrest-filled summer,” Trump remained unconvinced, flatly stating, “I don’t think so.”

The situation grew increasingly tense as Turner pressed on, citing reports from Fox News that the protests had spread to 16 cities across the United States.

The back-and-forth quickly escalated as Turner referenced information obtained from the “Fox News brain room,” which led to Trump dismissing her outright.

“Well, that’s what you’re saying. Do I believe you? I don’t think so,” he shot back.