Jenelle Evans Complains About Being 'Stalked' After Disappearing From the Spotlight: 'Why Do Any of You Care?'

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Former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans doesn't understand why she's still courting attention even though she's been away from the spotlight for years. "It’s crazy how much I’m stalked when I’m not even a celebrity and not on TV anymore," the former MTV star, 35, posted on X Thursday, May 28. "Why do any of you care?"

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It’s crazy how much I’m stalked when I’m not even a celebrity and not on tv anymore. Why do any of you care? 😂 https://t.co/bVWDkJm19D — Jenelle Evans (@PBandJenelley_1) May 28, 2026 Source: @PBandJenelley_1/x Jenelle Evans asked her followers 'Why do any of you care?'

Her comment came after TMZ posted a video of Evans hobbling around on crutches and packing the U-Haul as estranged husband David Eason loaded up the vehicle in Las Vegas, Nev., in preparation for their move to Florida. "Because people worry about your children’s safety," one follower wrote in response of why people are still scrutinizing her. "Because you’ve always put men before your children. Because you’re with a man that has abused you and your children. You post on TikTok like a mentally ill t---, so we’re gonna comment on it." A second commenter posted, "Why are you with him since he’s a deadbeat that doesn’t work and is abusive?" "It’s like watching a train wreck, how do you NOT watch?" a third wrote.

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Inside Jenelle Evans and David Eason's Relationship Status

Source: MEGA David Eason and Jenelle Evans have been co-parenting since their 2024 split.

Amid much speculation, the reality star appeared on the "La Femme Talk" podcast with host Dr. Rachel Mason on Monday, April 13, to clarify their relationship status. Jenelle and Eason were married from 2017-2024 before divorcing in 2025. They are parents to daughter Ensley Eason, 9. Jenelle is also mom to sons Jace Evans, 16, with ex-boyfriend Andrew Lewis, and Kaiser Griffith, 11, with ex-fiancé Nathan Griffith. "I think right now I'm just focusing on co-parenting right with all my exes and just try[ing] to make things as civil as possible," Jenelle said on the podcast. "And if that means my daughter seeing us getting along together, going out to have lunch [or] dinners, I mean, that's fine with me. As long as we can all get along, you know?" The blended family also celebrated Easter together in Las Vegas.

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Jenelle Evans and David Eason's Relationship History

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Source: MEGA Jenelle Evans called her then-husband David Eason's assault 'a misunderstanding.'

Their relationship has been turbulent. The pair got engaged in February 2017 and wed that September. One year later, Jenelle accused her husband of assaulting her outside but later called it “a drunk and dramatic misunderstanding.” She then changed her relationship status to "Separated" on Facebook in 2019, while an insider told Us Weekly they were "fighting" but remained together. When Jenelle filed for separation in March 2024, she said she filed the documents with “the intent that the separation be permanent” and claimed Eason had “exhibited concerning and at times disturbing behavior towards [her]” throughout their marriage. Despite the rumors, Jenelle has maintained the couple are only co-parenting, not reconciling.

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Mental Issues Plagued Jace Evans

Source: MEGA Jenelle Evans' son Jace Evans was hospitalized after pulling a gun on his grandmother and making death threats.

In March, Jace was hospitalized in a mental health facility after allegedly pulling a gun on his grandmother, Barbara, before threatening to kill both her and himself. Sources with knowledge of the situation told TMZ the 16-year-old reportedly put the firearm to his head during the terrifying incident. Jace's outburst occurred amid concerns about the teenager's suspected substance use, with insiders claiming her son had been drinking and taking drugs before the life-threatening ordeal.

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Source: MEGA Jenelle Evans visited Jace Evans for Parents' Weekend at a facility.