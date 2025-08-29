'I'm So Sick': Jenelle Evans Hospitalized After Son Jace Moves Out Following Explosive Feud

Article continues below advertisement

Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans revealed she was hospitalized amid her ongoing feud with her son Jace Evans. Jenelle took to her Instagram Story on Thursday, August 28, telling fans she went to the ER and was going to be spending the night at the hospital.

Article continues below advertisement

Jenelle Evans Went to the ER

Source: @j_evans1219/Instagram Jenelle Evans showed herself hooked up to a nebulizer after checking into the ER.

“I’m so sick,” she shared. Jenelle followed up with another Instagram Story post, showing her with a nebulizer attached to her mouth. “4th breathing treatment and I have to get them all night,” she wrote over the photo. “I just need prayers, thanks.” A few days prior to being hospitalized, Jenelle revealed she had injured her wrist and had bronchitis.

Article continues below advertisement

Jace's Leaked Text Messages

Source: @jace_vahn/Instagram Jace Evans leaked text messages between Jenelle and himself, sparking a feud between the two.

As OK! reported, a feud between Jenelle and her son Jace, who was living with her at the time, broke out on August 19 when he leaked private messages between them. In the first message, Jace insisted he was “finally putting out” how his “mother really is." In the text, she insisted, “You’re the one saying you’re going to have my custody taken. F--- YOU.” In the next remark, Jenelle shockingly accused Jace of lying about her ex-husband David Eason strangling him. “You make things worse on yourself,” she said. In the final post, which Jace captioned, “I need to go back to NC she is just really unstable,” he shared an extended version of the first text message. When Jenelle threw an expletive in his direction, Jace said, “Got it. Thank you.” She threatened him again, saying he wouldn’t “get a d--- thing from me anymore, including a phone.”

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Jenelle Defends Herself Amid Jace Posting Their Text Messages

Source: @j_evans1219/Instagram Jenelle Evans said Jace Evans leaked their texts as a 'reaction to being rightfully disciplined.'

Once the messages were shared, Jenelle rushed to her Instagram Story to defend herself. “My children are my whole world,” Jenelle shared. “And everything I do is to try and protect, guide and love them. Like any parent, I set rules and boundaries. And sometimes that isn’t easy.” Jenelle said Jace posting their “private texts” was “his reaction to being rightfully disciplined.” “And while it hurts to see those moments shared publicly, I know it comes from a place of struggle,” she continued. “Navigating Jace’s medical diagnoses has not been easy, but I have never stopped fighting to make sure he has the resources, love and support he needs. I will always stand by him. No matter what challenges come our way. And I will continue to work on being the best mom I can be to all three of my kids.” Jenelle asked for “empathy, kindness and prayers during this time” for herself, Jace and their family as they “work through this together.”

Jace Moved Out of Jenelle's House

Source: Jenelle Evans/Facebook Jace Evans moved out of Jenelle Evans' house after he leaked their private texts.