Home > Photos > Jenelle Evans PHOTOS Jenelle Evans and David Eason's Relationship Timeline in 18 Clicks Source: MEGA; @easondavid88/Instagram

September 2015: Jenelle Evans and David Eason Met and Started Dating

Source: @easondavid88/Instagram

Jenelle Evans met David Eason on Tinder and started dating him afterward. She revealed her then-new man's identity with a since-deleted Instagram post.

Article continues below advertisement

August 2016: Jenelle Evans Announced Her Pregnancy

Source: @easondavid88/Instagram

A few months after their meeting, the Teen Mom 2 star revealed she was pregnant with her first child with Eason. "Time to introduce the world to our baby girl soon, Ensley Jolie Eason. She will be arriving Jan. 28th. We couldn't be any happier! @uncledave01," Evans captioned her online announcement.

January 2017: Jenelle Evans and David Eason Welcomed Baby No. 1

Source: @easondavid88/Instagram

On January 24, 2017, Evans and Eason's daughter was born.

Article continues below advertisement

February 2017: They Got Engaged

Source: @easondavid88/Instagram

Eason took his chance to pop the question to Evans a few weeks after giving birth to their child. Evans shared the news online, writing, "We've decided on forever! #PerfectTiming."

Article continues below advertisement

September 2017: Jenelle Evans and David Eason Tied the Knot

Source: @easondavid88/Instagram

Evans and Eason exchanged vows during an outdoor wedding in Riegelwood, N.C. Their guests uploaded videos from the ceremony, capturing Evans in her long wedding dress.

Article continues below advertisement

July 2018: They Sparked Pregnancy Rumors

Source: @easondavid88/Instagram

Nearly a year after tying the knot, fans speculated Evans was pregnant with her baby No. 2 after Eason reportedly said during a Facebook Live that his then-wife was 13 weeks pregnant. However, a representative for MTV dismissed the news, saying Eason was only being sarcastic since Evans had an IUD birth control.

Article continues below advertisement

August 2018: Jenelle Evans Defended David Eason Amid Backlash

Source: @easondavid88/Instagram

Eason sparked criticism for the homophobic tweets he shared in February 2018, leading MTV to cut ties with him. During the Season 8 of Teen Mom 2 reunion, Evans defended her then-beau, saying, "He thinks he shouldn't have said it the way he did, but he still stands by his views. He just doesn't want his kids to grow up and be that way. … He'll still love them and adore them but he just wouldn't agree with their lifestyle."

Article continues below advertisement

October 2018: Jenelle Evans Accused David Eason of Assault

Source: @easondavid88/Instagram

In a recorded 911 call obtained by RadarOnline.com, Evans reported Eason for allegedly assaulting him. She reportedly heard her collarbone crack after he pinned her down to the ground. She said Eason was drinking at the time he got violent. A few hours later, Evans clarified the incident was only "a drunk and dramatic misunderstanding." "Everything is great. We are totally fine … just taking time off social media, time to focus on ourselves and our family," she told E! News. They were spotted grabbing dinner together later that night.

Article continues below advertisement

December 2018: Reports Claimed They Split

Source: @easondavid88/Instagram

Evans and Eason's followers speculated they broke up after the pair unfollowed each other on Instagram. The TV personality immediately hit back at the claims to dismiss the rumors, "Lmafo Married couples have disagreements but that doesn't mean they are 'splitting up.' #RUMORS. My mom isn't even friends with me on social media ... why does social media determine someone's life?"

Article continues below advertisement

February 2019: Jenelle Evans Fueled Breakup Rumors

Source: @easondavid88/Instagram

The split rumors reemerged after Evans changed her Facebook relationship status to "Separated." She also posted a photo of herself alongside the caption, "Single AF [shrug emoji]."

Article continues below advertisement

May 2019: David Eason Shot and Killed Jenelle Evans' Dog

Source: @easondavid88/Instagram David Eason and Jenelle Evans separated in February.

Things got worse between Evans and Eason again when the latter killed her dog, Nugget. According to Eason, Evans' dog nipped at their daughter, leading him to commit the action. "I dont give a d--- what animal bites my baby on the face," he wrote. "Whether it be your dog or mine, a dog is a dog and I don't put up with that s--- at all. I'm all about protecting my family, it is my lifes mission. Some people are worth killing or dying for and my family means that much to me." MTV also cut ties with Evans after the incident. The then-couple also lost custody of their three children.

Article continues below advertisement

September 2019: Jenelle Evans and David Eason Were Doing Good After the Controversies

Source: @easondavid88/Instagram

Things improved between Evans and Eason in the months after Nugget's death, with the 16 and Pregnant star telling Us Weekly they were doing well. "We went to a coparenting counseling … and we overcame a lot of obstacles, and we've just been dealing with it the best we can," she continued.

Article continues below advertisement

October 2019: Jenelle Evans Confirmed Their Split

Source: @easondavid88/Instagram

After two years of marriage, Evans confirmed her split from Eason and her decision to move herself and her kids away from her estranged husband. "Nobody gets into a marriage expecting it to end but I know thats what is best for me, and for my kids. Today I've filed papers to start that process," she wrote in an Instagram post. "I appreciate the support from everybody who has asked how I am. Me and the kids are doing great. We need some time to be together. But you'll hear from us again soon."

Article continues below advertisement

March 2020: Jenelle Evans and David Eason Tried to Work Things Out Again

Source: @easondavid88/Instagram

Only a few months after the reported split, Evans shared in a YouTube Q&A that she and Eason tried to work things out again. She also defended him from abuse claims concerning their children. Eason, on the other hand, penned a heartfelt message for Evans online. "You will always be the love of my life @jevans1219. I'm so happy that we have become so close and bonded recently. Here's to a lifetime of our own kind of quarantine, boat rides, ATV trails, living off the land, etc. I don't think we are going to have a hard time staying secluded lol we already have been for awhile," Eason said.

Article continues below advertisement

March 2021: Jenelle Evans Gushed About Their Marriage

Source: @easondavid88/Instagram

Speaking with Us Weekly about their relationship, Evans admitted to feeling unsure about their marriage. However, things reportedly changed at the time. "[But] now I'm really secure with my marriage," she told the outlet. "And I really do think this is forever, especially because lately we've been really getting along, like, for longer periods of time than before. So, it's great."

Article continues below advertisement

September 2022: They Hit Rock Bottom Again

Source: MEGA

During her appearance on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, the 32-year-old mom shared an update about her marriage to Eason. "Me and David, we haven't been getting along lately. It's been on and off," she shared. "Everyone knows he doesn't have a job. It's like, I'm sitting here providing for everyone, for years, and it's still the same!"

Article continues below advertisement

August 2023: Jenelle Evans' Son Was Reported Missing

Source: MEGA

Jenelle's son Jace went missing but was found safe later that day. The incident happened again the next month, with the reality TV star's mom telling the police that her grandson told her he was hiding from Eason after allegedly abusing him.

Article continues below advertisement

March 2024: Jenelle Evans Filed for Separation From David Eason

Source: MEGA

Following years of ups and downs, Jenelle formally filed for separation from Eason to end their six-year marriage. She reportedly wanted the separation to be permanent due to his "concerning and at times disturbing behavior towards [her]."