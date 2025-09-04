or
BREAKING NEWS
Jenelle Evans Claims David Eason 'Wants' Her Back After Shocking Split From Kenleigh Heatwole

Composite photo of Jenelle Evans, Kenleigh Heatwole and David Eason
Source: Jenelle Evans/Facebook; @easondavid88/Instagram

Jenelle Evans claimed David Eason 'wants' her back amid his breakup from Kenleigh Heatwole.

Sept. 4 2025, Published 4:16 p.m. ET

Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans claims David Eason is into her again after his breakup from Kenleigh Heatwole.

“He wants me back, but I don’t want him,” Evans posted on social media.

Jenelle Evans Doesn't Want David Eason Back

Photo of Jenelle Evans
Source: Jenelle Evans/Facebook

Jenelle Evans publicly stated she did not want David Eason back.

Heatwole said the MTV star can start a romance with Eason again if she wishes. “Girl, I don’t want him back,” Evans insisted. “He used to do the same s--- to me.” “Good thing you didn’t marry him and share assets,” she added, noting her ex will likely be “back to living on the boat.”

Why Did David Eason and Kenleigh Heatwole Split?

Photo of Kenleigh Heatwole and David Eason
Source: @easondavid88/Instagram

Kenleigh Heatwole said David Eason accused her of cheating.

Eason and Heatwole having issues became public knowledge on September 4 when he posted on his Instagram Story.

“My life literally goes exactly how I expected it to every time.. Nothing surprises me anymore,” he shared. “If you have something to hide, it’s probably because you know you’re wrong,” he added with a heart emoji.

Heatwole informed her X followers of what was going down, posting, “David said I cheated on him but won’t show or tell me what I did. So ALL his s--- that was in my house is now in his shed.”

“Y’all were right about some s--- I am not gonna lie,” she added. “What I can’t do is let someone act like a victim in my own house when I’ve tried to help them for the past year and a half. F--- that.”

When OK! reached out to Heatwole for comment, she simply said: "I tried."

Jenelle Evans and David Eason's Divorce Explained

Photo of Jenelle Evans
Source: Jenelle Evans/Facebook

Jenelle Evans said she could 'breathe' after her divorce from David Eason was finalized.

When a follower advised her not to trust Evans, as it seemed like she now wanted to be friendly, Heatwole responded, “F--- no.”

As OK! reported, Evans’ divorce from Eason was finalized in July.

“Now I can breathe 👏🏻🎉,” Evans shared on Instagram on July 30. “Went through our assets and came to a settlement, ladies please don’t ever put anything in anyone else’s name but your own. The battle is over! 😭🙈 #LessonLearned #Divorced.”

On July 11, a judge granted Evans’ motion for an “absolute divorce” between her and Eason, a media outlet confirmed.

Why Did Jenelle Evans Leave David Eason?

Photo of Jenelle Evans
Source: Jenelle Evans/Facebook

Jenelle Evans was married to David Eason for six years.

“Plaintiff is granted an absolute divorce from Defendant, and the marriage bonds existing between the parties are hereby forever dissolved,” the court docs stated. “Plaintiff is allowed to resume the use of her pre-marriage name, Jenelle Evans.”

Evans initially filed for divorce from Eason on February 23, 2024, after six years of marriage. She listed their official date of separation as February 16, 2024, citing Eason’s “erratic’ behavior, “substance abuse” issues and his refusal to work as why she wanted out of their relationship.

“I just feel like he didn’t treat me like I was his wife,” Evans shared on an episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter. “He belittled me a lot. I was sick of it. Mentally abusive. Not happy at all… From the moment I left David, I felt a huge weight off my shoulders.”

