Jenelle Evans Claims David Eason 'Wants' Her Back After Shocking Split From Kenleigh Heatwole

Jenelle Evans Doesn't Want David Eason Back

Source: Jenelle Evans/Facebook Jenelle Evans publicly stated she did not want David Eason back.

Heatwole said the MTV star can start a romance with Eason again if she wishes. “Girl, I don’t want him back,” Evans insisted. “He used to do the same s--- to me.” “Good thing you didn’t marry him and share assets,” she added, noting her ex will likely be “back to living on the boat.”

Why Did David Eason and Kenleigh Heatwole Split?

Source: @easondavid88/Instagram Kenleigh Heatwole said David Eason accused her of cheating.

Eason and Heatwole having issues became public knowledge on September 4 when he posted on his Instagram Story. “My life literally goes exactly how I expected it to every time.. Nothing surprises me anymore,” he shared. “If you have something to hide, it’s probably because you know you’re wrong,” he added with a heart emoji. Heatwole informed her X followers of what was going down, posting, “David said I cheated on him but won’t show or tell me what I did. So ALL his s--- that was in my house is now in his shed.” “Y’all were right about some s--- I am not gonna lie,” she added. “What I can’t do is let someone act like a victim in my own house when I’ve tried to help them for the past year and a half. F--- that.” When OK! reached out to Heatwole for comment, she simply said: "I tried."

Jenelle Evans and David Eason's Divorce Explained

Source: Jenelle Evans/Facebook Jenelle Evans said she could 'breathe' after her divorce from David Eason was finalized.

When a follower advised her not to trust Evans, as it seemed like she now wanted to be friendly, Heatwole responded, “F--- no.” As OK! reported, Evans’ divorce from Eason was finalized in July. “Now I can breathe 👏🏻🎉,” Evans shared on Instagram on July 30. “Went through our assets and came to a settlement, ladies please don’t ever put anything in anyone else’s name but your own. The battle is over! 😭🙈 #LessonLearned #Divorced.” On July 11, a judge granted Evans’ motion for an “absolute divorce” between her and Eason, a media outlet confirmed.

Why Did Jenelle Evans Leave David Eason?

Source: Jenelle Evans/Facebook Jenelle Evans was married to David Eason for six years.