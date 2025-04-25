REALITY TV Nathan Griffith 'Tackled to Ground' by Cops Who Threatened to 'Tase Him' Before Shocking Arrest, Jenelle Evans Claims in Wild Video Source: MEGA; @jenellelevans/TikTok Jenelle Evans claimed Nathan Griffith was 'tackled to' the ground by cops in a wild TikTok video about his arrest.

In the wake of Teen Mom 2 dad Nathan Griffith’s arrest, his ex Jenelle Evans claims he reached out to her prior to heading to jail. “Man do I got a story time for you guys, so buckle up,” Evans shared on TikTok on April 24. Evans, who reminded fans Griffith is the father of her son Kaiser Griffith, said Nathan “has not seen” his son in a year or two.

Source: @j_evans1219/Instagram Jenelle Evans said Nathan Griffith called her begging for help.

“We're both living in Vegas, and he doesn't even reach out, which he knows he's guilty of,” she began. “With that being said, Nathan randomly called me yesterday. It was… 7 p.m. and he said, ‘I need help.’ He's like, ‘I usually don't ask for help, but I need help.’ And I said, ‘I thought you're calling for Kaiser.’ He's like, ‘No, me and my girlfriend [got] into an argument. She ended up leaving the house, and now I need to leave before she calls the cops on me.'" Jenelle stated she asked Nathan what he had done, inquiring if he had made her mad or cheated on her, to which he claimed his girlfriend thought he wasn't loyal to her. He also admitted to drinking, which is now allowed as he's on probation. “So, Nathan books an Uber,” Jenelle explained. “I gave him my address. I said, ‘Listen, you can come over here. You can spend the night. You can stay in Kaiser's room because he [has] a queen-size bed. And then [in] a few days, you got to figure out what you're doing.'” She admitted to only agreeing to help him since he's Kaiser’s father. When Nathan opened the door, cops were waiting for him. Rather than initially turn himself in, she said he shut the door and refused to go outside.

Source: @nathanj.griffith/Instagram Nathan Griffith was arrested for allegedly strangling his girlfriend.

“I’m like, ‘You should probably go talk to them,’” she said. “He's like, ‘No, they can call me.’” She noted she kept encouraging him to speak to the cops, but he was insistent he didn’t want to get arrested again, which he was certain would happen due to him drinking. Nathan also told Jenelle his girlfriend attacked him, but he did not hit her. “He was on FaceTime with his mom,” Jenelle continued, “while all that was happening between him and his girlfriend… and his mother talked to his girlfriend. His girlfriend said, ‘Look, he just got on top of me. He didn't strangle me, but it scared me. So then I called the police.’” Jenelle stated she remained on FaceTime with Nathan until 9:35 p.m. when the cops “ended up breaking inside the house and tackling Nathan to the ground.”

Source: @j_evans1219/Instagram Jenlle Evans claimed Kaiser Griffith hasn't seen Nathan Griffith in a year or two.

“Now I don't know if they had the right or authority to just break in, because his probation officer wasn't there,” she stated, “so legally, I don't know… and the cops forgot to shut off FaceTime, and they got Nathan in the cop car.” As she was still on the phone, she alleged she heard one cop say they “don’t have to deal with him for another two years, because he’s gonna go to prison," which they “started laughing about.” Additionally, they apparently said, “If he gives you a hard time, just tase him in the backseat.” “And they forgot to hang up on me,” she reiterated, “so I heard all that.” Jenelle also noted she doesn’t understand why Nathan’s girlfriend wasn't punished more, “Before Nathan got arrested, they said, ‘We got your girlfriend in handcuffs.’ And he's like, ‘Why? Take her out of handcuffs.’ And they're like, ‘No, because she's charged with domestic violence as well.’ I guess she bit him, and he had two bite marks… Fast forward to this morning… she posts on social media and she acts like she's sad, which I understand she's probably a little sad, because that's a sad situation to end up in. But also, I think it's equally both their faults.”

Source: @jenellelevans/TikTok Jenelle Evans said she doesn't think the situation with Nathan Griffith and his girlfriend is entirely his fault.