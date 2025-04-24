Nathan Griffith Arrested Again as Girlfriend Removes All Evidence of Him From Her Instagram Page
Teen Mom 2 dad Nathan Griffith was arrested for strangling his girlfriend on April 23, and is currently incarcerated, according to custody records.
He was reportedly booked at the Clark County Detention Center in Las Vegas at midnight on April 23 for the strangulation and for violating his probation.
In the wake of the news, his girlfriend completely removed all evidence of him on her Instagram page, in addition to posting a selfie with dark sunglasses on, with a song playing over it that included the words “listen to your heart.”
As OK! reported in February 2024, Griffith entered rehab after being arrested for allegedly strangling his sister.
"Nathan checked himself in on Monday, and then he attempted to sign himself out, but he was ultimately convinced to stay put," an insider spilled. "Nathan missed his test for his probation and his probation officer started looking for him, and he knew the only way he was going to avoid prison was by going back to the rehab."
"He is in detox right now, and after that, he is expected to be processed to the inpatient rehab at the VA hospital," the source added. "After that, it's expected that he will go to level 3, which is outpatient with the VA."
Griffith’s mother, Doris, said of her troubled son's situation, "He's taking this seriously, and I'm happy that he's doing the best that he can."
The alleged strangulation incident happened in July 2023 when his sibling, Heather Griffith, claimed he "tried to kill her." Nathan pleaded guilty to felony battery.
"He would not let me leave the house," Heather claimed of the ordeal. "He came across the kitchen and he started doing what he does to all women, he started choking me."
"He threw me on the ground and got on top of me and told me I was going to die. That he was going to kill me," Heather continued. "In between sessions of him choking me, because he's trying to make me blackout, I said 'Nate, I'm your sister, how can you do this to me?' And he's like, 'I don't care. You're going to die.'"
Just a few months prior, his brother-in-law called police to report he had strangled another woman and dragged her up a staircase. Though the alleged victim confirmed Nathan acted violent toward her, charges were ultimately dropped as the lady in question became "uncooperative" with police.