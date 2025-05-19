Jenelle Evans Fires Off Direct Threat After Being Pranked by David Eason's New Flame and Nathan Griffith's Ex: 'Two Can Play That Game'
Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans found herself being played by David Eason’s new girlfriend, Kenleigh Heatwole, and Nathan Griffith’s estranged girlfriend Anastasia Biddle, leading Evans to fire off a direct threat in return.
The Start of the Drama
Heatwole started the drama, taking to Instagram Story to share a text message exchange with Biddle. “Hey love, how are you,” Biddle wrote, to which Heatwole replied, telling her she was looking at flights to Las Vegas, where Biddle lives.
“Would you be able to scoop me from the airport then?” Heatwole asked, leading Biddle to confirm she could and was “excited” to see her. “I can’t wait to see you and your dobesss,” Heatwole added. “I just booked it.”
Alongside the screenshot, Biddle wrote she was “so excited" for their adventure.
The Gym Photo
A few days after their initial post, Heatwole took to Instagram Story to share an alleged picture of her being picked up from the airport by Biddle. She also posted a photo of her alongside Biddle in the gym. Reddit sleuths were quick to do some investigating, noting the picture looked photoshopped. Someone even went as far as to find the gym the two were allegedly at, noting it was closed during the time they claimed to be there.
In the wake of their alleged meetup, Evans took to TikTok to share herself lip-syncing a song that featured the following lyrics: “Somehow they link up and they become friends… how? B---- pipe down.”
A Prank
On May 18, Heatwole took to her X account to confirm she and Biddle did not actually meet up and the entire thing was an orchestrated joke, writing, “I would love to actually meet Ana one day #PrankWarChampions.”
After their reveal, Evans responded, sharing, “That took a lot of effort just to try and make me mad. #Pathetic. #Embarrassing. I’m flattered you thought so much of me tho [sic]. I really live rent free in your heads.”
“But two can play that game girls,” she added in another threatening post, “and mine won’t be a prank.”
Though one follower “stressed all weekend” over the weekend, Evans insisted she was “grilling and watching documentaries” and doesn’t “lose sleep over the opinion of sheep.”
“Instead of pranking me you should be encouraging your ‘man’ to get his ducks in a row to be able to see his daughter, but your focus is being a little immature girl,” Evans wrote in yet another post, clearly directed at Heatwole.
“Which I don’t want my daughter to be around,” she added. “See ya in mediation dude.”