REALITY TV Nathan Griffith Begs Girlfriend to 'Not Show Up' for Court Hearing in Leaked Call After Being Arrested for Alleged Strangulation Source: @nathanj.griffith/Instagram; @4ng13.00/Instagram After he was arrested, Nathan Griffith begged his girlfriend not to 'show up' for a court hearing in a leaked call.

In the wake of his arrest, Nathan Griffith contacted his girlfriend, Anastasia Biddle, from jail, begging her not to show up to a court hearing.

Source: MEGA Nathan Griffith was arrested for allegedly strangling his girlfriend.

In a leaked call, which Biddle shared on her social media, she mentioned her upcoming legal appearance. “You don’t have to go,” Griffith insisted. “Don’t show up, please. Just don’t show up. Please. Because they’ll be dissolved. Everything will be dissolved. You don’t have to show up.” “Can you please help me?” he inquired, before the clip ended.

Source: @4ng13.00/Instagram Anastasia Biddle told Nathan Griffith she has to 'protect' herself.

Biddle also owned up to a past arrest on her Instagram Story, writing, “Just going to answer this for right now. Yes, 2023. I was arrested for ‘criminal speeding’ only booked in for a few hours. I am not from Yuma Arizona. I was born in Jackson, Mississippi.” As OK! reported, Griffith was arrested for strangling his girlfriend on April 23, and is currently incarcerated, according to custody records. He was reportedly booked at the Clark County Detention Center in Las Vegas at midnight on April 23 for strangulation and for violating his probation. After the ordeal, his girlfriend completely removed all evidence of him on her Instagram page, in addition to posting a selfie with dark sunglasses on, with a song playing over it that included the words “listen to your heart.”

Source: @4ng13.00/Instagram Anastasia Biddle owned up to getting arrested in the past.

In February 2024, Griffith entered rehab after being arrested for allegedly strangling his sister. "Nathan checked himself in on Monday, and then he attempted to sign himself out, but he was ultimately convinced to stay put," an insider spilled. "Nathan missed his test for his probation and his probation officer started looking for him, and he knew the only way he was going to avoid prison was by going back to the rehab." "He is in detox right now, and after that, he is expected to be processed to the inpatient rehab at the VA hospital," the source added. "After that, it's expected that he will go to level 3, which is outpatient with the VA." Griffith’s mother, Doris, said of her troubled son's situation, "He's taking this seriously, and I'm happy that he's doing the best that he can."

Source: @nathanj.griffith/Instagram Nathan Griffith is currently incarcerated