Jenelle Evans Slammed for Not 'Thinking' Before Reposting Photo About Jace's Condition: She's 'Caused Her Son's Trauma'
Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans is catching heat after reposting a photo detailing her son Jace Evans' disorder.
“Jenelle has seated that Jace suffers from Oppositional Defiant Disorder (ODD),” the post on TikTok read, “but before you judge Jace DID YOU KNOW? inconsistent discipline, lack of supervision, harsh parenting, and exposure to abuse or neglect can contribute to the development of ODD in children?”
The TikTok went on to note having a “chaotic home life, marital conflict, low socioeconomic status and exposure to violence or trauma can also play a role.”
The post concluded by asking people to “not judge” Jace as he’s a “traumatized kid."
Reddit users were quick to slam Jenelle for sharing the post, noting she thinks it’s an attack on her mother, Barbara Evans, who had custody of Jace for a while.
“She doesn’t even see herself as Jace’s mother,” one user wrote. “She’s blaming Barb and maybe Andrew [Lewis] for being absent, and probably DKD for being a nightmare stepdad. But she doesn’t see that this is pointing directly to her, because she doesn’t truly feel like his mother. That is Barb, and Jen is now being victimized by Barb’s evil unnourishing parenting styles.”
Another Reddit member noted she “didn’t think clearly before reposting” as she “caused her son’s trauma.”
“The way she blames everyone else and absolutely refuses to take any responsibility is disturbing,” another person piped in to say. “She really thinks this is a slam against Barb, while Barb wouldn’t have even had custody of Jace if Jenelle had taken care of her responsibilities. Instead she was out partying rather than taking care of Jace, and all these years later she’s still neglecting Jace to go out partying and doing who even knows what else. It’s disgusting the way she blames everyone else for all the problems she created.”
As OK! reported, in the wake of Jenelle calling 911 on Jace, he shared a video implying she kicked him out of their house.
As The Ashley's reported, Jenelle called the police on Jace on April 12, claiming he was “smashing everything in the house.” After being probed by the operator, Jenelle stated she needed the cops come. “I’m not doing s---,” Jace yelled in the background as his mother spoke to the 911 operator.
“There’s debris of a broken door everywhere!” Jenelle stated, explaining she needed an officer to come to her house. “He picked up the cage— the dog cage — and f------ threw it…down the steps.”
While she shared there were no drugs or alcohol involved — and Jace had no weapons that she knew of — she detailed his ADHD and defiant disorder, stating he was not on medication for either. She also noted Jace tried to leave the house.
When officers arrived on the scene, Jace was already gone. Jenelle asked them if they could take Jace and put him on a 72-hour involuntary hold, but they refused, as he had not threatened to hurt himself or anyone else. While police searched the area Jenelle lives in for Jace, they were unable to locate him. According to reports, he eventually returned home.
On April 14, popular X account @_AnonHater_ posted screenshots of various things Jace had reposted to TikTok “within the last two hours.” These included videos captioned, “When your mom kick u out then report you as missing to the police,” “depression takes everything until it takes your life” and “you can’t hurt me my mom doesn’t even see potential in me.”
He also shared clips including one captioned, “Physically I'm here but mentally I’m somewhere I can’t explain,” and another that stated, “I’ve never wanted to go so badly in my life.”
Jenelle addressed the recent situation with Jace on her Facebook, writing, “Mental health is so important and sadly many families have trouble finding support when they need it. This has not been an easy time.”