Jenelle Evans Slammed for Not 'Thinking' Before Reposting Photo About Jace's Condition: She's 'Caused Her Son's Trauma'

“The way she blames everyone else and absolutely refuses to take any responsibility is disturbing,” another person piped in to say. “She really thinks this is a slam against Barb, while Barb wouldn’t have even had custody of Jace if Jenelle had taken care of her responsibilities. Instead she was out partying rather than taking care of Jace, and all these years later she’s still neglecting Jace to go out partying and doing who even knows what else. It’s disgusting the way she blames everyone else for all the problems she created.”

As OK! reported, in the wake of Jenelle calling 911 on Jace, he shared a video implying she kicked him out of their house.

As The Ashley's reported, Jenelle called the police on Jace on April 12, claiming he was “smashing everything in the house.” After being probed by the operator, Jenelle stated she needed the cops come. “I’m not doing s---,” Jace yelled in the background as his mother spoke to the 911 operator.

“There’s debris of a broken door everywhere!” Jenelle stated, explaining she needed an officer to come to her house. “He picked up the cage— the dog cage — and f------ threw it…down the steps.”