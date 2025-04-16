Jenelle Evans' Son Jace Hints Reality Star Kicked Him Out After She Called 911 on Him: ‘I Didn’t Do S---'
In the wake Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans calling 911 on her eldest son, Jace, he reposted things on social media, including a video where he implied she kicked him out of her house.
As The Asheley's reported, Jenelle called the police on Jace on April 12, claiming Jace was “smashing everything in the house.” After being probing by the operator, Jenelle stated she needed the cops come. “I’m not doing s---,” Jace yelled in the background as his mother spoke to the 911 operator.
“There’s debris of a broken door everywhere!” Jenelle stated, explaining she needed an officer to come to her house. “He picked up the cage— the dog cage — and f------ threw it…down the steps.”
While she shared there were no drugs or alcohol involved — and Jace had no weapons that she knew of — she detailed his ADHD and defiant disorder, stating he was not on medication for either. She also noted Jace tried to leave the house.
When the officers arrived on the scene, Jace was already gone. Jenelle asked them if they could take Jace and put him on a 72-hour involuntary hold, but they refused, as he had not threatened to hurt himself or anyone else. While police searched the area Jenelle lives in for Jace, they were unable to locate him. According to reports, he eventually returned home.
On April 14, popular X account @_AnonHater_ posted screenshots of various things Jace had reposted to TikTok “within the last 2 hours.” These included videos captioned, “When your mom kick u out then report you as missing to the police,” “depression takes everything until it takes your life” and “you can’t hurt me my mom doesn’t even see potential in me.”
He also shared clips including one captioned, “Physically I'm here but mentally I’m somewhere I can’t explain” and another that stated, “I’ve never wanted to go so badly in my life.”
Jenelle previously called the cops on Jace in October 2024, for a similar incident, alleging he was breaking things and destroying her home. This led to Jace running away and being removed from her home for a month.
As OK! exclusively reported, Jenelle’s ex August Keen made accusations against her involving Jace, specifically claiming she was “refusing to pay” for his medical expenses after a hospital visit.
“I took Jace to the hospital one day because Jenelle kept refusing to take him because she was always too high and he had a messed up hand,” August shared. “It was a constant battle, and I kept telling her he needs to go to the hospital, he's in pain, his hand looks messed up, but she kept putting it off.”
When Jenelle headed to North Carolina for court, he finally decided to take Jace to be examined. “As the adult, I had to sign off for it, so the bill for the hospital went under my name,” he said. “I have been asking her to pay for it for months and months now, and she is refusing to pay for her own child's medical expenses and expects me to pay for it.”
He shared the hospital kept messaging him to pay the bill, which will only “hurt his credit.” Therefore, he asked Jenelle to help him out, to which she allegedly replied: “Tell him I said… he’s not my daddy and can’t tell me what to do. Be a man and call the hospital to deal with it yourself dumba-- motherf------ piece of s---.”
“She needs to step up as a mother and take care of her kids and stop expecting for everyone else to step up and play the parent,” he added. “Just like my relationship with her, I was the one going to all the parent conferences and dealing with the kids' school stuff when they got in trouble because she was always too high to give a s--- and go herself.”
Jenelle addressed the recent situation with Jace on her Facebook, writing, “Mental health is so important and sadly many families have trouble finding support when they need it. This has not been an easy time.”