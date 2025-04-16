Jenelle Evans' Son Jace Hints Reality Star Kicked Him Out After She Called 911 on Him: ‘I Didn’t Do S---'

As The Asheley's reported, Jenelle called the police on Jace on April 12, claiming Jace was “smashing everything in the house.” After being probing by the operator, Jenelle stated she needed the cops come. “I’m not doing s---,” Jace yelled in the background as his mother spoke to the 911 operator.

“There’s debris of a broken door everywhere!” Jenelle stated, explaining she needed an officer to come to her house. “He picked up the cage— the dog cage — and f------ threw it…down the steps.”

While she shared there were no drugs or alcohol involved — and Jace had no weapons that she knew of — she detailed his ADHD and defiant disorder, stating he was not on medication for either. She also noted Jace tried to leave the house.