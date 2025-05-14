'Teen Mom 2' Alum Jenelle Evans Confirms Son Jace Moved Out After Drama: 'I Am Doing the Best Interest for My Child'

When she finally left David once and for all, Jenelle shared she “wanted to get away from all the negativity, the fear, the pain, the anxiety, the chaos that has been caused by my ex-husband this whole time.”

“So I was like, let's get these kids a fresh start,” she stated. “We're going to Vegas, and things will be good for about three to four weeks. And then another incident… And it's just like with defiant disorder, it's very hard to deal with. Kids act out on purpose because they want attention. They have no remorse. They have no empathy for what they did. And if you look it up on TikTok — ODD — you can find out more information about it.”

Jenelle noted many people have been witness to Jace’s behavior, including her best friend and ex-boyfriend August Keen.

“Everybody saw his behavior behind closed doors,” she said. “It's just we never wanted to put it in front of the media and explain it because it was Jace's privacy.”