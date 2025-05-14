'Teen Mom 2' Alum Jenelle Evans Confirms Son Jace Moved Out After Drama: 'I Am Doing the Best Interest for My Child'
Jenelle Evans took to social media to address her son Jace Evans moving out of her house to live with his biological father.
Addressing the Rumors
“So, there are lots of things circulating around on the internet, and I need to talk about it,” Jenelle said in a video. “Not like it's anyone's business, but recently I sent my 15-year-old son to live with his father in Florida.” The Teen Mom 2 alum noted a “lot of people” are questioning her, wanting to know why she “couldn’t handle him” after “one incident occurred.
“That is not what happened,” she clarified. “My son has been dealing with mental health disorders since he's been 10 years old. He was diagnosed with ADHD at the age of 10, and most recently, in 2023, he was also diagnosed with major depressive disorder along with his ADHD and defiant disorder, ODD.”
CPS Got Involved
Jenelle noted “incidents started occurring” with Jace when he was 10, which her “whole family” knew about, but they tried to keep it a “secret” in order to keep Jace’s privacy.
“Now, I'm not going to go into detail what those incidents were, but it was pretty bad,” she continued. "A lot of people are like, ‘He's been running away from your home as soon as he got there.’ That's not the case either. He's been doing this since he's been ten. I got custody because my mother couldn't handle it anymore, because she was in a bad, dangerous situation herself.” Jenelle recalled CPS “getting involved” in 2023 when things were “getting so bad,” explaining “they thought things were crazy in the household.” CPS then sent Jace to live with David Eason’s sister, but he kept acting up there, making them “throw their hands up” and give Jace back to Jenelle.
A Fresh Start Didn't Make Things Better
When she finally left David once and for all, Jenelle shared she “wanted to get away from all the negativity, the fear, the pain, the anxiety, the chaos that has been caused by my ex-husband this whole time.”
“So I was like, let's get these kids a fresh start,” she stated. “We're going to Vegas, and things will be good for about three to four weeks. And then another incident… And it's just like with defiant disorder, it's very hard to deal with. Kids act out on purpose because they want attention. They have no remorse. They have no empathy for what they did. And if you look it up on TikTok — ODD — you can find out more information about it.”
Jenelle noted many people have been witness to Jace’s behavior, including her best friend and ex-boyfriend August Keen.
“Everybody saw his behavior behind closed doors,” she said. “It's just we never wanted to put it in front of the media and explain it because it was Jace's privacy.”
Jenelle Asked Jace's Father for Help
The reality starlet noted “something had to be done,” which led to her calling Jace’s father and asking for his help. She explained this is the right move as Jace can be in a situation where “both households are safe."
She said she's "separating the chaos from the situation right now, to protect my two younger kids is very important, and also to protect himself.”
“So, really, you guys are looking at it as a negative situation, but everyone behind closed doors is looking at it as a positive thing for him,” she shared, noting Jace is getting to spend time with his grandmother on his other side whom he “has not seen since he’s been a baby.”
“So you guys can say all you want. You can say I'm not taking care of my kids. Being a mother is doing the best interest for your child — and I am doing the best interest for my child," she added.