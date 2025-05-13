Teen Drama: Jenelle Evans' Son Jace Moves Out After Allegedly Running Away Again
Jenelle Evans’ oldest son, Jace Evans, is no longer living with her after the teen's struggles were exposed.
Jace Is Living With His Father
According to a media outlet, Jenelle sent Jace to live with his father, Andrew Lewis, in Florida, on May 9. Jace, who recently reestablished contact with Andrew, is going to be staying with his dad indefinitely.
"It's the summertime, and as of now, it's a temporary situation, so Jace doesn't need to be enrolled in school at the moment,” a source shared. "The timing worked out that he doesn't have to start a new school immediately. But Andrew has begun the process of looking into where Jace may possibly enroll.”
Another insider claimed this is actually a good move on Jenelle’s part, as she’s “done the best that she could” since leaving David Eason and has been “asking for help with things happening with Jace and she has done what she could to walk through them.”
According to another outlet, a source explained Jace’s move to be with his father was due to recent issues he’d gotten himself into.
“Jace ran away last week and was missing,” they shared. “Andrew and Barbara [Evans] were aware.”
Andrew has “been in communication” with Jace via telephone “since last year” and was getting “very worried," the insider dished.
“Jace was located on Thursday, and after Jace was found, a judge ruled that Jace could go and stay with Andrew,” the insider added.
Jenelle Called 911 on Jace
This isn’t the first time Jace and Jenelle have had issues, as Jace hinted Jenelle kicked him out of their house after an altercation in April.
Jenelle called the cops on her oldest son on April 12, detailing he was “smashing everything in the house.” When Jenelle insisted to the 911 operator she needed the cops to come, Jace was heard yelling he wasn’t “doing s---" in the background.
“There’s debris of a broken door everywhere!” Jenelle exclaimed, insisting she needed a police officer to come to her residence. “He picked up the cage— the dog cage — and f------ threw it…down the steps.”
By the time the cops arrived, Jace was gone. While Jenelle asked them to take him and place him on an involuntary 72-hour hold, they refused, explaining he had not threatened to harm himself or anyone else. While police were unable to find Jace, he eventually came home.
Another Police Call
A similar incident occurred in October 2024, when Jenelle called the cops on Jace and stated he was destroying her home and breaking things. He ended up running away and being removed from her home for one month.
According to reports, Jace is due to appear in a Las Vegas court in mid-June to check in and see how he is doing. This will determine if he will remain living with his father for the foreseeable future.