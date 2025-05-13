or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Reality Tv > Jenelle Evans
OK LogoREALITY TV

Teen Drama: Jenelle Evans' Son Jace Moves Out After Allegedly Running Away Again

Photo of Jace Evans and Jenelle Evans
Source: Jenelle Evans/Facebook

Jenelle Evans' son Jace moved out of her home after allegedly running away again.

By:

May 13 2025, Published 10:44 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Jenelle Evans’ oldest son, Jace Evans, is no longer living with her after the teen's struggles were exposed.

Article continues below advertisement

Jace Is Living With His Father

Photo of Andrew Lewis and Jace Evans
Source: Instagram

Andrew Lewis and Jace Evans recently reestablished contact.

According to a media outlet, Jenelle sent Jace to live with his father, Andrew Lewis, in Florida, on May 9. Jace, who recently reestablished contact with Andrew, is going to be staying with his dad indefinitely.

"It's the summertime, and as of now, it's a temporary situation, so Jace doesn't need to be enrolled in school at the moment,” a source shared. "The timing worked out that he doesn't have to start a new school immediately. But Andrew has begun the process of looking into where Jace may possibly enroll.”

Another insider claimed this is actually a good move on Jenelle’s part, as she’s “done the best that she could” since leaving David Eason and has been “asking for help with things happening with Jace and she has done what she could to walk through them.”

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Jace Evans
Source: Jenelle Evans/Facebook

A source claimed Jace Evans 'ran away last week and went missing.'

According to another outlet, a source explained Jace’s move to be with his father was due to recent issues he’d gotten himself into.

“Jace ran away last week and was missing,” they shared. “Andrew and Barbara [Evans] were aware.”

Andrew has “been in communication” with Jace via telephone “since last year” and was getting “very worried," the insider dished.

“Jace was located on Thursday, and after Jace was found, a judge ruled that Jace could go and stay with Andrew,” the insider added.

MORE ON:
Jenelle Evans

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Jenelle Called 911 on Jace

Photo of Jace Evans and Jenelle Evans
Source: Jenelle Evans/Facebook

Jenelle Evans called 911 on Jace Evans on April 12.

This isn’t the first time Jace and Jenelle have had issues, as Jace hinted Jenelle kicked him out of their house after an altercation in April.

Jenelle called the cops on her oldest son on April 12, detailing he was “smashing everything in the house.” When Jenelle insisted to the 911 operator she needed the cops to come, Jace was heard yelling he wasn’t “doing s---" in the background.

“There’s debris of a broken door everywhere!” Jenelle exclaimed, insisting she needed a police officer to come to her residence. “He picked up the cage— the dog cage — and f------ threw it…down the steps.”

By the time the cops arrived, Jace was gone. While Jenelle asked them to take him and place him on an involuntary 72-hour hold, they refused, explaining he had not threatened to harm himself or anyone else. While police were unable to find Jace, he eventually came home.

Another Police Call

Photo of Jenelle Evans and Jace Evans
Source: Jenelle Evans/Facebook

Jenelle Evans called the cops on Jace Evans in October 2024, alleging he was destroying her home.

A similar incident occurred in October 2024, when Jenelle called the cops on Jace and stated he was destroying her home and breaking things. He ended up running away and being removed from her home for one month.

According to reports, Jace is due to appear in a Las Vegas court in mid-June to check in and see how he is doing. This will determine if he will remain living with his father for the foreseeable future.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.