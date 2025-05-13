Teen Drama: Jenelle Evans' Son Jace Moves Out After Allegedly Running Away Again

According to a media outlet, Jenelle sent Jace to live with his father, Andrew Lewis, in Florida, on May 9. Jace, who recently reestablished contact with Andrew, is going to be staying with his dad indefinitely.

"It's the summertime, and as of now, it's a temporary situation, so Jace doesn't need to be enrolled in school at the moment,” a source shared. "The timing worked out that he doesn't have to start a new school immediately. But Andrew has begun the process of looking into where Jace may possibly enroll.”

Another insider claimed this is actually a good move on Jenelle’s part, as she’s “done the best that she could” since leaving David Eason and has been “asking for help with things happening with Jace and she has done what she could to walk through them.”