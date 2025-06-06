'Teen Mom 2' Alum Jenelle Evans' Son Jace Moved Out of Dad Andrew's Home as He's 'Not Mature Enough to Raise a Child'
Although Teen Mom 2 Jenelle Evans confirmed sending her eldest son, Jace Evans, to live with his father, Andrew Lewis, in Florida, he is no longer residing there, according to a new report.
“The situation at Andrew’s home was not good,” an insider dished to a media outlet. “Andrew is in no way in the position to be raising a kid, especially one who barely knows him and didn’t want to be there in the first place.”
'He's Not There Anymore'
The source shockingly revealed Jace only “lasted less than two weeks with Andrew.”
“He’s not there anymore,” they continued. “Andrew is not mature enough to raise a child by any means.”
Though Jenelle reportedly “took Andrew and his family’s word that he had changed,” she never visited his home before sending Jace to reside there.
“Jace didn’t choose to go live with Andrew,” they concluded. “It was decided for him. And he hated it here. And he was very upset with Jenelle for sending him. No one is surprised this didn’t work out.”
A Good Move on Jenelle's Part
As OK! reported, Jace went to live with Andrew on May 9.
"It's the summertime, and as of now, it's a temporary situation, so Jace doesn't need to be enrolled in school at the moment,” an insider dished at the time. "The timing worked out that he doesn't have to start a new school immediately, but Andrew has begun the process of looking into where Jace may possibly enroll.”
Another source shared this was a good move on Jenelle’s part as she’d done “the best that she could” since leaving David Eason and was “asking for help with things happening with Jace."
Andrew Was 'Very Worried'
According to an outlet, Jace went to live with Andrew after running away and going missing, which left Andrew "very worried."
“Jace was located on Thursday, and after Jace was found, a judge ruled that Jace could go and stay with Andrew,” a source stated at the time.
Jenelle's Latest Interview Doesn't Mention Jace Moving Out of His Dad's House
In an interview that was released on June 5, Jenelle talked about Jace living with his father, stating, “He just, he needed his dad."
“And his dad hasn’t been involved in his life since he’s been a baby. “It was time. Everyone’s like, ‘Why’d you send him to a stranger?’ But that’s his dad. That’s his other side of his family. And they’ve actually been keeping in contact and visiting each other for the past two years. So, they’ve been reconnecting and they’ve been texting each other. And I’ve been monitoring everything," she continued.
She did not make any mention of Jace not still residing with Andrew, but it's unclear when the interview was conducted.