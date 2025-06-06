'Teen Mom 2' Alum Jenelle Evans' Son Jace Moved Out of Dad Andrew's Home as He's 'Not Mature Enough to Raise a Child'

'Teen Mom 2' alum Jenelle Evans's son is no longer living with his father, according to a new report.

“The situation at Andrew’s home was not good,” an insider dished to a media outlet. “Andrew is in no way in the position to be raising a kid, especially one who barely knows him and didn’t want to be there in the first place.”

Although Teen Mom 2 Jenelle Evans confirmed sending her eldest son, Jace Evans , to live with his father, Andrew Lewis , in Florida, he is no longer residing there, according to a new report .

Jenelle Evans reportedly 'took Andrew and his family's word he had changed.'

The source shockingly revealed Jace only “lasted less than two weeks with Andrew.”

“He’s not there anymore,” they continued. “Andrew is not mature enough to raise a child by any means.”

Though Jenelle reportedly “took Andrew and his family’s word that he had changed,” she never visited his home before sending Jace to reside there.

“Jace didn’t choose to go live with Andrew,” they concluded. “It was decided for him. And he hated it here. And he was very upset with Jenelle for sending him. No one is surprised this didn’t work out.”