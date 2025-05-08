'Grateful' Jenn Tran Says Her Life Has 'Changed So Much' Since Being on Reality TV: 'So Many Twists and Turns'
Jenn Tran's life turned upside down in the past year — from getting her heart broken on The Bachelorette to appearing on Dancing With the Stars alongside partner Sasha Farber — and she's grateful for all the opportunities that have come her way.
"It was my ultimate goal to be on Dancing With the Stars since I was a kid. When I was younger, I watched it all the time! I loved it," the 27-year-old, who has been romantically linked to Farber, 40, exclusively told OK! while talking about her partnership with Clorox Scentiva. "It was so surreal to be there and every day was the best day of my life. That was so much fun!"
After appearing on the dancing competition in 2024, the reality starlet said it boosted her confidence enough to go to an adult dance class by herself. "I'm obsessed with it now," she said. "I don't think I would have went to an adult dance class by myself a year ago. It was so intimidating."
Not only did Tran find love, but she also made some close friends, including Brooks Nader and Chandler Kinney.
"I was like, 'Who the heck do I think I am?'" she quipped of being surrounded by actors, actresses, models and athletes. "These people are so amazing and cool and successful and all very down to earth and humble and amazing, so I'm grateful I got to meet everybody and it's such amazing family."
"I definitely got closest with Brooks and Chandler. They're both amazing girls. We would chat all the time about how our rehearsals are going. We were all living our best lives! I love them," she gushed.
The brunette beauty first made headlines as the first Asian American woman to be the lead on The Bachelorette. During the finale, Tran proposed to Devin Strader, but they later broke up after he ended their engagement in a 15-minute phone call. However, she made the best out of the situation, leading her to land a spot on DWTS.
"It's been so surprising how much my life has changed. I don't think I got a second to think about it until I came back to Miami," she said of moving to the Sunshine State, where she is is a physician assistant at Barry University in Miami. "The past year of my life has been so surprising with so many twists and turns. I just feel so grateful. I don't think a lot of people live that much in a year!"
She added, "It's very interesting being back in the academic space. I feel a lot more confident, which is funny that you would think, 'Oh, going on TV would help with that,' but I think for me, I've always been a bit shy, and now, I walk into a space with more confidence. My patient feels confident in me and can confide in me. I've been able to exude a lot more confident so my patients feel at ease around me!"
In the meantime, since the Bachelor Nation star is in this next chapter of her life, it made sense for her to partner with Clorox to celebrate its Scentiva line, designed to elevate your cleaning routine with long-lasting, fresh scents, including a sneak peek at the newest scent coming later this year.
"I'm so excited that they asked me to be a part of this partnership. I just moved back to Miami, and I started back in PA school, so I've been so busy — but I've also been redecorating because I just moved into a new apartment and have been thinking a lot about what home means. I've been cleaning a lot and Clorox has helped me with all of that," she explained. "I've been using Clorox® Disinfecting Cleaning Wipes forever and ever. It's a household must-have, and I've been using it more because I've been redecorating."
"Their Scentiva line is so amazing because I love the Grapefruit and Orange Blossom Wipes. I love using them in my kitchen and in my living room. It's this refreshing smell," she continued. "It's something different for your linens and toilet. I am all about scent. I'm very sensitive to scent. I think they bring back a lot of memories and it makes you smell something and not have a judgment toward it. I'm constantly aware of that, and I like to smell good. I want my home to smell good, and I'm constantly hosting so I want people to come over to view my home in a certain way."