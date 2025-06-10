or
Jenna Bush Hager Accidentally Says Al Roker 'Made Out' With Her Grandmother Barbara Bush in Shocking Admission

Photo of Jenna Bush Hager, Carson Daly, Savannah Guthrie, Craig Melvin and Al Roker
Source: NBC

Jenna Bush Hager insinuated that Al Roker had an affair with her grandmother, Barbara Bush.

By:

June 10 2025, Published 2:29 p.m. ET

Today's forecast is looking a bit foggy for Jenna Bush Hager.

During the Tuesday, June 10, episode of Today, the talk show host accidentally mistook Al Roker for a different weatherman who "made out" with her late grandmother Barbara Bush.

Did Al Roker Make Out With Barbara Bush?

jenna bush hager al roker made out grandmother barbara bush
Source: MEGA

Al Roker did not actually kiss Barbara Bush.

"Remember when you made out with her, Al?" Jenna asked. "Didn’t you kiss her?"

Co-hosts Craig Melvin, Savannah Guthrie and Carson Daly all appeared puzzled, leading Jenna to quickly correct herself.

"That was Willard," she clarified, referring to former Today weatherman Willard Scott.

"That was Willard, other bald weather guy," Al joked.

Despite Jenna's apology, Al was a good sport about the slip-up.

"It was awkward on so many levels, so many levels," he teased. "I’m thinking, ‘Did I make out with her grandmother? Not that I wouldn’t have!"

Barbara Bush Kisses Weatherman Willard Scott

During the 1989 Inaugural Parade, former President George H.W. Bush waved at Willard before Barbara ran over to give him a smooch.

"How ‘bout that?" Willard exclaimed at the time. "I’ve been kissed by the best!"

Jenna recalled the shocking moment during a September 2021 episode of Today, noting how her grandpa "might've been jealous."

"I emailed somebody that worked with her and she said, 'You know, they just really liked each other,'" she admitted. "They said there was some sort of chemistry there where she said, 'I feel like they were flirting,' and obviously we have the proof."

Is Jenna Bush Hager Pregnant?

is jenna bush hager pregnant see savannah guthrie accidental tease
Source: TODAY

Savannah Guthrie teased to Jenna Bush Hager potentially being pregnant.

Further confusion stirred on Today this week when Savannah Guthrie accidentally indicated that Jenna might be pregnant.

"Jenna's got a little something in the oven for the Boost," Savannah said, introducing her Morning Boost segment.

"Wait, what?" Carson asked.

"Stop that! Stop that!" Savannah could be heard saying in the background.

"Did you say Jenna's pregnant?" Al asked.

"Are you making an announcement?" Carson continued.

Jenna shut down the rumors, declaring, "You guys, I understood what she said."

Another anchor played into the confusion and quipped, "I'm so excited for you!"

is jenna bush hager pregnant see savannah guthrie accidental tease
Source: @jennabhager/Instagram

Jenna Bush Hager has three kids.

Jenna shares children Mila, 13, Poppy, 9, and Hal, 5, with her husband, Henry Hager. She reportedly has no plans on having a fourth child.

"I have nothing to announce," Jenna said on TODAY With Jenna & Friends in March. "I’m pretty sure I’ve come to terms that three, even though it’s an imperfect number, is the perfect number for our house."

"It’s very normal," Savannah replied. "I think they call it ‘being broody.’ You’re kind of broody for a third or a fourth. I would have had a third in a heartbeat, but, you know, I was up against the clock."

