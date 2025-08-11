ENTERTAINMENT Jenna Bush Hager Reveals She Got Arrested in Shocking Confession Despite Being the President's Daughter: 'I Didn't Get Away With It' Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube On 'Today,' Jenna Bush Hager confessed to getting arrested twice while her father was president. Carrie Berk Contact us by Email Aug. 11 2025, Published 2:40 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Before Jenna Bush Hager was a talk show host, she found herself in handcuffs — twice. During the Monday, August 11, episode of Today, Bush Hager, 43, remembered nearly winding up in a jail cell when she was younger.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube Jenna Bush Hager previously got arrested twice.

During her "Morning Boost" segment, the mom-of-three compared herself to a viral TikToker who grew up under the eyes of the law. "This is for anyone who thinks they were raised by strict parents. May I introduce you to Ashley Hicks," she explained. "She caught the attention of millions online sharing her experiences growing up with her dad, who just happened to be a secret service agent. She shares the typical teenage experiences that many got away with, but she never could." Bush Hager — the daughter of former President George W. Bush — sympathized with Hicks. "Listen, Ashley. I, too, couldn’t get away with much because I was followed by men with fanny packs that were concealing things," she quipped.

Article continues below advertisement

Why Did Jenna Bush Hager Get Arrested?

Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube Jenna Bush Hager consumed alcohol as a minor.

Co-host Craig Melvin noted that Bush Hager was less innocent as she led on. "I recall reading articles many years ago about you getting away with a fair amount," he said. Bush Hager insisted that she "didn't get away with it" in the end. "I was arrested! There’s a mugshot that says I didn’t get away with it," she emphasized. "No, I wasn’t really arrested like that." Bush Hager was charged with possession of alcohol as a minor in Texas in April 2001. One month later, she once again got arrested for using a fake ID to purchase drinks.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Jenna Bush Hager's father is former President George W. Bush.

In 2023, the talk show host further reflected on almost getting jail time. "I didn’t actually go to jail, I just was arrested," she told Hoda Kotb in 2023. "I wasn’t even arrested; I was never detained. I just got a minor in possession of alcohol when I was 20 years old because I ordered a margarita at Chuy’s with a fake ID." The waitress at the restaurant reportedly called the police because she didn't like Bush Hager's father. "To her credit, that was dumb," the TODAY With Jenna & Friends host admitted. "I mean, my dad was the president [at the time]."

Jenna Bush Hager's 'Wild' Streak as a Kid

Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube Jenna Bush Hager used a fake ID to buy alcohol while underage.