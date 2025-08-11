Jenna Bush Hager Reveals She Got Arrested in Shocking Confession Despite Being the President's Daughter: 'I Didn't Get Away With It'
Before Jenna Bush Hager was a talk show host, she found herself in handcuffs — twice.
During the Monday, August 11, episode of Today, Bush Hager, 43, remembered nearly winding up in a jail cell when she was younger.
During her "Morning Boost" segment, the mom-of-three compared herself to a viral TikToker who grew up under the eyes of the law.
"This is for anyone who thinks they were raised by strict parents. May I introduce you to Ashley Hicks," she explained. "She caught the attention of millions online sharing her experiences growing up with her dad, who just happened to be a secret service agent. She shares the typical teenage experiences that many got away with, but she never could."
Bush Hager — the daughter of former President George W. Bush — sympathized with Hicks.
"Listen, Ashley. I, too, couldn’t get away with much because I was followed by men with fanny packs that were concealing things," she quipped.
Why Did Jenna Bush Hager Get Arrested?
Co-host Craig Melvin noted that Bush Hager was less innocent as she led on.
"I recall reading articles many years ago about you getting away with a fair amount," he said.
Bush Hager insisted that she "didn't get away with it" in the end.
"I was arrested! There’s a mugshot that says I didn’t get away with it," she emphasized. "No, I wasn’t really arrested like that."
Bush Hager was charged with possession of alcohol as a minor in Texas in April 2001. One month later, she once again got arrested for using a fake ID to purchase drinks.
In 2023, the talk show host further reflected on almost getting jail time.
"I didn’t actually go to jail, I just was arrested," she told Hoda Kotb in 2023. "I wasn’t even arrested; I was never detained. I just got a minor in possession of alcohol when I was 20 years old because I ordered a margarita at Chuy’s with a fake ID."
The waitress at the restaurant reportedly called the police because she didn't like Bush Hager's father.
"To her credit, that was dumb," the TODAY With Jenna & Friends host admitted. "I mean, my dad was the president [at the time]."
Jenna Bush Hager's 'Wild' Streak as a Kid
In March, Bush Hager sat down with her mom, Laura Bush, and sister, Barbara Pierce Bush, to discuss growing up in the White House.
"Sometimes, we were wild," Jenna said.
"You were always wild," Laura clarified and called Jenna the "wildest" daughter.
While the media personality was arrested twice, Barbara was only put in handcuffs once for underage drinking.