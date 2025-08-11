or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Entertainment > jenna bush hager
OK LogoENTERTAINMENT

Jenna Bush Hager Reveals She Got Arrested in Shocking Confession Despite Being the President's Daughter: 'I Didn't Get Away With It'

Photo of Jenna Bush Hager
Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube

On 'Today,' Jenna Bush Hager confessed to getting arrested twice while her father was president.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 11 2025, Published 2:40 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Before Jenna Bush Hager was a talk show host, she found herself in handcuffs — twice.

During the Monday, August 11, episode of Today, Bush Hager, 43, remembered nearly winding up in a jail cell when she was younger.

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Jenna Bush Hager previously got arrested twice.
Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube

Jenna Bush Hager previously got arrested twice.

During her "Morning Boost" segment, the mom-of-three compared herself to a viral TikToker who grew up under the eyes of the law.

"This is for anyone who thinks they were raised by strict parents. May I introduce you to Ashley Hicks," she explained. "She caught the attention of millions online sharing her experiences growing up with her dad, who just happened to be a secret service agent. She shares the typical teenage experiences that many got away with, but she never could."

Bush Hager — the daughter of former President George W. Bush — sympathized with Hicks.

"Listen, Ashley. I, too, couldn’t get away with much because I was followed by men with fanny packs that were concealing things," she quipped.

Article continues below advertisement

Why Did Jenna Bush Hager Get Arrested?

Image of Jenna Bush Hager consumed alcohol as a minor.
Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube

Jenna Bush Hager consumed alcohol as a minor.

Co-host Craig Melvin noted that Bush Hager was less innocent as she led on.

"I recall reading articles many years ago about you getting away with a fair amount," he said.

Bush Hager insisted that she "didn't get away with it" in the end.

"I was arrested! There’s a mugshot that says I didn’t get away with it," she emphasized. "No, I wasn’t really arrested like that."

Bush Hager was charged with possession of alcohol as a minor in Texas in April 2001. One month later, she once again got arrested for using a fake ID to purchase drinks.

MORE ON:
jenna bush hager

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Jenna Bush Hager's father is former President George W. Bush.
Source: MEGA

Jenna Bush Hager's father is former President George W. Bush.

In 2023, the talk show host further reflected on almost getting jail time.

"I didn’t actually go to jail, I just was arrested," she told Hoda Kotb in 2023. "I wasn’t even arrested; I was never detained. I just got a minor in possession of alcohol when I was 20 years old because I ordered a margarita at Chuy’s with a fake ID."

The waitress at the restaurant reportedly called the police because she didn't like Bush Hager's father.

"To her credit, that was dumb," the TODAY With Jenna & Friends host admitted. "I mean, my dad was the president [at the time]."

Jenna Bush Hager's 'Wild' Streak as a Kid

Image of Jenna Bush Hager used a fake ID to buy alcohol while underage.
Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube

Jenna Bush Hager used a fake ID to buy alcohol while underage.

In March, Bush Hager sat down with her mom, Laura Bush, and sister, Barbara Pierce Bush, to discuss growing up in the White House.

"Sometimes, we were wild," Jenna said.

"You were always wild," Laura clarified and called Jenna the "wildest" daughter.

While the media personality was arrested twice, Barbara was only put in handcuffs once for underage drinking.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.