Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Bush Spill on Their Parenting Journeys

Jenna Bush Hager and her twin sister, Barbara Pierce Bush, are all about living in the moment as they embrace the beautiful chaos of motherhood. In an interview with People, the dynamic duo couldn't help but gush about their joys and challenges of raising young kiddos, revealing the emotional highs and poignant reminders of their parenting journeys.

Source: MEGA Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Bush are both raising young kids.

"I was just telling my husband this morning, I know at some point [Cora Georgia and Edward] aren’t going to need me in this way, and I don’t want to miss it," Bush, 43, shared candidly. "Little tiny blooms of purple flowers were coming out of a flower bed when we were walking to school, and Cora Georgia was so excited to point it out when I would have walked by and missed it. These little things that are just so beautiful and magical about our world would be so easy to pass by if not for the kids’ reminder."

Source: MEGA Barbara Bush wants to make the most out of raising kids.

Hager, 43, chimed in to express how she always knew her sister was destined for motherhood. "Because that was what she wanted, you know? And Barbara works hard to get whatever she wants. But it’s so beautiful to see her embrace her kids. And they are the luckiest, because she’s so creative and fun and present," she said. She added: “All kids want is to feel like they’re seen, and she makes both of her babies feel like that.”

Source: MEGA Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Bush released 'I Loved You First,' urging parents to make time for their children.

As emotions began to swell, Bush couldn't hold back her tears, prompting Hager to add, "It’s very beautiful, sissy." The proud sisters teamed up to release their latest children’s book, I Loved You First, on March 18, which Hager describes as an urgent "call to action" for busy parents.

Source: MEGA Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Bush wrote a new book together.

"It’s like, 'Hey, put the phone down. You only have so long with your kids,'" she emphasized. "If you can see the world through your kids’ eyes, it’s so optimistic and joyful and creative." Bush and her husband, Craig Louis Coyne, welcomed their first child, daughter Cora, 3, back in September 2021, with her parents, George W. Bush and Laura Bush, sharing the news. “With full hearts, Laura [Bush] and I are delighted to announce the birth of our new granddaughter,” the delighted grandparents said.

Then, Jenna announced the arrival of Barbara's son, Edward, just 7 months old, in August 2024 via Instagram: “My sissy had a little mister and I fell madly in love with Edward Finn!” George, 78, couldn’t contain his excitement, adding, "Welcome to the world, Edward Finn Coyne. @laurawbush and I are proud grandparents of our newest blessing, born on August 4 and lovingly named in honor of his great-grandfathers. Congratulations to Barbara, Craig, and big sister Cora Georgia."