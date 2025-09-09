ENTERTAINMENT Jenna Bush Hager Calls Out Hoda Kotb for Not Tuning Into Her 'Today' Segment After Leaving the Show: Watch Source: @today/youtube Hoda Kotb confessed she hasn't been watching 'Today' after leaving the show in January. Stephanie Kaplan Contact us by Email Sept. 9 2025, Published 5:58 p.m. ET

Hoda Kotb Admits She Missed Her 'Today' Costars

Source: @today/youtube Hoda Kotb admitted 'my heart hurt a little bit' when she returned to 'Today' months after leaving.

"Everything's great," Kotb shared of her new life. "My kids are in first grade and third grade. I now wake up at 5:30. I feel really good." "It's just a different life, but it's funny how easily you can find yourself starting something new. I miss you guys like crazy," she told her costars. "Being here made my heart hurt a little bit." "You can always come back!" Bush Hager declared, as she has rotating guest co-hosts for her Jenna and Friends hour.

Jenna Bush Hager Calls Out Hoda Kotb

"You look really — it’s been going really, really well," the mom-of-two told the former first daughter of her segment, who replied by stating, "Thank you. You pretend you’ve been watching!" "I don’t, I don’t," Kotb admitted as they both cracked up. "But I hear it’s amazing! But you guys have been doing so, so well. It’s been fun to watch."

Source: @today/youtube Kotb confessed to Jenna Bush Hager that she doesn't watch her 'Jenna and Friends' segment.

Kotb then dished on her day-to-day again, noting her daughters "love school" and adore playing with their new puppy. "So our life has started this rhythm where I walk the girls to school then I walk to my office. I have an office in my town," she spilled. "And I’m just kind of building something. Building a business is hard. I had no idea all the stuff, but it’s been so fun, challenging." As OK! reported, Kotb announced her decision to leave the NBC series in 2024 after nearly three decades with the network.

Why Hoda Kotb Left 'Today'

Source: @hodakotb/instagram The TV star left the show so she could spend more time her two daughters.