OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Hoda Kotb
ENTERTAINMENT

Jenna Bush Hager Calls Out Hoda Kotb for Not Tuning Into Her 'Today' Segment After Leaving the Show: Watch

Photo of Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb on 'Today.'
Source: @today/youtube

Hoda Kotb confessed she hasn't been watching 'Today' after leaving the show in January.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 9 2025, Published 5:58 p.m. ET

Jenna Bush Hager playfully called out pal Hoda Kotb on live TV.

After Kotb left Today in January, she returned for the Tuesday, September 8, episode, where she reunited with Bush Hager, Al Roker, Savannah Guthrie, Craig Melvin and Carson Daly.

Hoda Kotb Admits She Missed Her 'Today' Costars

Photo of Hoda Kotb admitted 'my heart hurt a little bit' when she returned to 'Today' months after leaving.
Source: @today/youtube

Hoda Kotb admitted 'my heart hurt a little bit' when she returned to 'Today' months after leaving.

"Everything's great," Kotb shared of her new life. "My kids are in first grade and third grade. I now wake up at 5:30. I feel really good."

"It's just a different life, but it's funny how easily you can find yourself starting something new. I miss you guys like crazy," she told her costars. "Being here made my heart hurt a little bit."

"You can always come back!" Bush Hager declared, as she has rotating guest co-hosts for her Jenna and Friends hour.

Jenna Bush Hager Calls Out Hoda Kotb

"You look really — it’s been going really, really well," the mom-of-two told the former first daughter of her segment, who replied by stating, "Thank you. You pretend you’ve been watching!"

"I don’t, I don’t," Kotb admitted as they both cracked up. "But I hear it’s amazing! But you guys have been doing so, so well. It’s been fun to watch."

MORE ON:
Hoda Kotb

Photo of Kotb confessed to Jenna Bush Hager that she doesn't watch her 'Jenna and Friends' segment.
Source: @today/youtube

Kotb confessed to Jenna Bush Hager that she doesn't watch her 'Jenna and Friends' segment.

Kotb then dished on her day-to-day again, noting her daughters "love school" and adore playing with their new puppy.

"So our life has started this rhythm where I walk the girls to school then I walk to my office. I have an office in my town," she spilled. "And I’m just kind of building something. Building a business is hard. I had no idea all the stuff, but it’s been so fun, challenging."

As OK! reported, Kotb announced her decision to leave the NBC series in 2024 after nearly three decades with the network.

Why Hoda Kotb Left 'Today'

Phot of the TV star left the show so she could spend more time her two daughters.
Source: @hodakotb/instagram

The TV star left the show so she could spend more time her two daughters.

"I realized that it was time for me to turn the page at 60, and to try something new," she expressed in September 2024 after hitting the milestone birthday. "I remembered standing outside looking at these beautiful bunch of people with these gorgeous signs, and I thought, 'This is what the top of the wave feels like for me.' And I thought it can't get better, and I decided that this is the right time for me to kind of move on."

"Obviously I had my kiddos late in life, and I was thinking that they deserve a bigger piece of my time pie that I have," the author noted of her adopted daughters, whom she co-parents with ex-fiancé Joel Schiffman. "I feel like we only have a finite amount of time. And so, with all that being said, this is the hardest thing in the world."

