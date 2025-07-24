Jenna Bush Hager Gets in Trouble by Willie Geist for Cursing on Live TV: 'This Stops Here!'

On 'TODAY With Jenna & Friends,' Jenna Bush Hager mistakenly broke NBC's rules of no cursing on television.

During the Thursday, July 24, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Friends, the talk show host, 43, uttered two curse words she is not allowed to say on live TV.

Bush Hager recounted a story where guest co-host Willie Geist’s wife, Christina, called their then-3-year-old, George, an a--hole.

"You can’t say that. You can’t say it," she quickly backpedaled. "All of them are like, 'You’re not allowed to say that.' Can you say it one time? No? Sorry."

Jenna burst into giggles and buried her head in her hands upon realizing she made a mistake.

"I’m looking at you, like, why did you say that?" Willie expressed. "I'd like to go on the record that my wife never said such a thing about my precious 3-year-old son."