Jenna Bush Hager Gets in Trouble by Willie Geist for Cursing on Live TV: 'This Stops Here!'

Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube

On 'TODAY With Jenna & Friends,' Jenna Bush Hager mistakenly broke NBC's rules of no cursing on television.

July 24 2025, Published 4:02 p.m. ET

Jenna Bush Hager accidentally aired out expletives.

During the Thursday, July 24, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Friends, the talk show host, 43, uttered two curse words she is not allowed to say on live TV.

Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube

Jenna Bush Hager accidentally cursed twice.

Bush Hager recounted a story where guest co-host Willie Geist’s wife, Christina, called their then-3-year-old, George, an a--hole.

"You can’t say that. You can’t say it," she quickly backpedaled. "All of them are like, 'You’re not allowed to say that.' Can you say it one time? No? Sorry."

Jenna burst into giggles and buried her head in her hands upon realizing she made a mistake.

"I’m looking at you, like, why did you say that?" Willie expressed. "I'd like to go on the record that my wife never said such a thing about my precious 3-year-old son."

Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube

Jenna Bush Hager recalled a funny story about Willie Geist's son.

The host insisted her story was true and began to blush.

"Was it the tequila?" she asked, referring to a sip of alcohol she took at the beginning of the episode to celebrate National Tequila Day. "I thought you were allowed to say it one time. That's just Schitt’s Creek?"

The producers shouted "no," prompting her to realize she had mistakenly uttered another expletive.

"That’s the title of the show, spelled differently," Willie clarified. "Don’t keep going down the line of expletives. This stops here…we are live on NBC this morning."

jenna bush hager

Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube

Jenna Bush Hager was humiliated by her mistake.

He went on to defend his son, George, calling him a "very sweet boy" who became a "wonderful teenager."

"I remember I thought that was funny," Jenna continued. "He’s a wonderful man now, but he was 3." Willie backed her up, stating how "toddlers can be tough."

The mom-of-three fanned herself, saying, "I feel worried, like I’m going to get a call from the boss or something."

"You’re fine. You’re good," Willie reassured her.

Jenna Bush Hager Slammed for Shading Men in Speedos

Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube

Jenna Bush Hager faced consequences for shading a man who wears Speedos.

This is not the first time Jenna has slipped up on TV. Earlier this week, influencer Tyler Moore called her out over critiquing him for wearing Speedos during the July 9 episode of TODAY With Jenna & Friends.

"Last week, my decision to wear a Speedo while lap swimming and open water swimming was discussed on The Today Show," he wrote in a July 20 Threads post. "During the segment, Jenna Bush Hager commented, 'No one wants to see hairy man thighs,’ and followed up by saying, 'Not every dad looks like that model dad,' referring to a photo of me in the suit.' It’s a surreal experience to have your body publicly discussed and shamed on national television."

