Jenna Bush Hager Slammed for Body-Shaming Dad Influencer Wearing a Speedo: 'They Should Be Ashamed'

"Last week, my decision to wear a Speedo while lap swimming and open water swimming was discussed on The Today Show," he wrote on Threads. "During the segment, Jenna Bush Hager commented, 'No one wants to see hairy man thighs,’ and followed up by saying, ‘Not every dad looks like that model dad,’ referring to a photo of me in the suit.' It’s a surreal experience to have your body publicly discussed and shamed on national television."

Social media users supported Moore from the comments section and agreed the talk show took their opinions too far.

"That is horrible! They should be ashamed of that. We know better these days!" one person wrote.

"Ugh. 😔 in case no one else has said it, your body doesn’t exist to be looked at," another said. "You deserve to go to the pool and be focused on your swimming, not on whether or not people find themselves attracted to how your body looks. And certainly not concerned with someone taking a photo and discussing it on television."