Jenna Bush Hager Slammed for Body-Shaming Dad Influencer Wearing a Speedo: 'They Should Be Ashamed'
Jenna Bush Hager is being accused of body-shaming.
On Sunday, July 20, social media influencer Tyler Moore clapped back at the talk show host, 43, a few weeks after she criticized his affinity for wearing Speedos.
"Last week, my decision to wear a Speedo while lap swimming and open water swimming was discussed on The Today Show," he wrote on Threads. "During the segment, Jenna Bush Hager commented, 'No one wants to see hairy man thighs,’ and followed up by saying, ‘Not every dad looks like that model dad,’ referring to a photo of me in the suit.' It’s a surreal experience to have your body publicly discussed and shamed on national television."
Social media users supported Moore from the comments section and agreed the talk show took their opinions too far.
"That is horrible! They should be ashamed of that. We know better these days!" one person wrote.
"Ugh. 😔 in case no one else has said it, your body doesn’t exist to be looked at," another said. "You deserve to go to the pool and be focused on your swimming, not on whether or not people find themselves attracted to how your body looks. And certainly not concerned with someone taking a photo and discussing it on television."
Jenna Bush Hager Calls Out Men Wearing Speedos
Bush Hager addressed the topic of men wearing Speedos during "The Internet's Divided" segment of TODAY With Jenna & Friends on July 9. Guest co-host Dwyane Wade admitted he's also opposed to men in tiny swim trunks.
"My guys and I just talked about this on my podcast...I got glutes," the basketball player said. "I'm not putting no Speedos on 'cause I've got glutes. I think Speedos are not for people with glutes...I don't cross the Speedo line. If I'm on vacation and I see guys walking with the Speedo, it's like, 'What are you doing, bro? We don't want to see all that.'"
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The mom-of-three agreed and imagined how she'd feel if her husband, Henry Chase Hager, stripped down.
"If my husband brought out a Speedo, I’d be shocked," she quipped. "And by the way, a man thigh? A hairy man thigh? Nobody wants to see that."
She referred to Tyler specifically, noting, "not every dad looks like that model dad that we just put on TV."
Tyler Moore's Speedo Philosophy
The influencer went viral for his social media posts "wearing a 'skimpy' swimsuit (and not apologizing)" in front of his daughters.
"American swimsuit culture is broken. When a guy wears a swim brief, people question his masculinity, his sexuality, his ability to assess the 'ick' factor," he explained in a June 15 Instagram post. "But women are expected to wear as little as possible. No, I'm not going full Euro-thong — but I am reclaiming speed, function, and thigh freedom for the dads. I am a triathlete. I swim laps. I open water swim. I play every pool game with my daughters — I don't hide my body and am proud of how strong, and healthy I am."