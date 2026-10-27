COUPLES Jenna Bush Hager Jokes She Had an 'Alpha' Personality When First Flirting With Husband Henry Hager Source: @JENNABHAGER/INSTAGRAM Jenna Bush Hager agreed with Sheinelle Jones that they shared Keke Palmer’s assertive approach to flirting. Joshua Sila Oct. 27 2026, Published 10:21 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Jenna Bush Hager suggested she may have brought the same bold energy to dating as Keke Palmer, agreeing with Sheinelle Jones after the co-host observed the three women interact with their romantic interests assertively. "Exactly!" Hager said on TODAY after Jones summed up their approach to flirting. "Frankly, we kind of are alpha personalities."

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Keke Palmer Said Her Flirting Put Men in the Friend Zone

Source: MEGA Keke Palmer described how her assertive flirting often lands her in the friend zone, with Jenna Bush Hager defending Palmer's personality.

The discussion began with a clip of Palmer sharing her experiences with flirting during an appearance on the "Friends Keep Secrets" podcast. "As soon as I start talking, they get in this friend zone," the actress said, explaining how her upbeat approach could leave men thinking she wanted to be friends instead. "That is definitely aggressive," Jones observed after watching Palmer's clip. Hager defended Palmer's personality, noting that she behaved similarly around the show's hosts. "That's her personality. She's like that when she's with us, and I think most people love Kiki for that," Hager said. Jones wondered whether the right partner could match Palmer's enthusiasm rather than asking her to tone it down.

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Jones Demonstrated Her Own Flirting Style

Source: MEGA Sheinelle Jones related to Keke Palmer's assertive flirting style.

Jones admitted that she recognized something of herself in Palmer's approach. "I think I have a Kiki syndrome," she said, adding, "I just think I dominate." The co-host then tried demonstrating how she might flirt, using her facial expressions to make her point. Hager noticed that Jones' eyebrow seemed to move when she adopted a flirtatious look. "That little eyebrow comes to attention, right?" Hager joked. Jones explained that her face could reveal her interest without her deliberately trying to communicate it. "It's like if I think you're hot, this part of my face will tell you," she said, touching the area around her eye.

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Hager Agreed They Have 'Alpha Personalities'

Source: MEGA Jenna Bush Hager recalled flirting with Henry at 23 and agreed with Sheinelle Jones that assertive women need partners who can match their confidence.

Jones eventually turned the conversation toward Hager's romantic history. "What about you? Did you flirt with Henry [Hager]? How old were you when you first met him?" "Sure," Jenna replied, revealing that she was around 23 at the time. Asked what she did, Jenna demonstrated with a playful shoulder shimmy, making Sheinelle laugh. "I mean, I probably was like Keke Palmer, too," Jenna disclosed. Sheinelle suggested that women with strong personalities should look for partners who can match their confidence. "So I kind of feel like, as opposed to trying to reel in the alpha, find a guy who can alpha the alpha," Sheinelle said. Jenna loved the phrase, exclaiming, "Oh! If you can alpha my alpha! That needs to be sewn on a pillow."

Jenna and Henry Have Been Together for Nearly Two Decades

Source: MEGA Jenna Bush Hager said she felt lucky to have met Henry Hager.