Jenna Bush Hager Gushes Over Spending 15 Years With Husband Henry on Wedding Anniversary
Jenna Bush Hager is still living on cloud nine with husband Henry Hager.
The television personality paid tribute to the father of her children on Wednesday, May 10, in honor of their 15th anniversary. Alongside a carousel of photos of the lovebirds through the years, starting with snaps from their wedding day, Jenna gushed: "15 years with HH’s hand in mine."
"I love him. A lot," her caption read with red heart emojis.
Jenna's famous friends flooded her comments section with love for the couple, as Sara Haines wrote: "Happy anniversary!!!! Love you guys!!!" while Chelsea Handler added, "Happy anniversary, Jenna!"
After a few years of dating, and an ultimatum given to Henry, the couple wed in a private ceremony in 2008 at former president George W. Bush's secluded 1,600-acre Prairie Chapel Ranch in Crawford, Texas.
The duo went on to welcome daughters Margaret "Mila" Laura, 9, Poppy Louise, 7, and son Henry "Hal" Harold, 3.
Jenna has often touched on her relationship with her longtime love on Today with Hoda and Jenna, comically revealing back in February that she gave Henry an ultimatum to marry her after a few short years.
"I had kind of — in a dramatic fashion that you may or may not recognize — said, 'Listen, if you don't want me to move to Latin America, we need to get engaged,'" Jenna said, confessing, "It was kind of like a manipulative ultimatum."
Despite her best efforts, Jenna recalled that her now-husband didn’t like the idea and outright told her: "I'm not going to ask you to marry me." Nevertheless, Jenna was convinced he would come around to the idea, thinking that he was going to pop the question one year on Valentine's Day when he took her to the upscale restaurant Asia Nora.
"They brought two glasses of champagne at the end of the meal and tied around one was the fortune which they got wrong. It was supposed to say something like, 'Go and when you come back, I'll be here.' But all it said was, 'Don't go.' With champagne," she remembered. "And Henry is not a champagne fella, so I was like, YES! I WILL MARRY YOU!'"
"And his face dropped. He could have cried," she hilariously recounted.
Luckily, he ended up getting down on one knee years later.