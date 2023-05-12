Jenna Bush Hager Gushes Over Spending 15 Years With Husband Henry on Wedding Anniversary

Despite her best efforts, Jenna recalled that her now-husband didn’t like the idea and outright told her: "I'm not going to ask you to marry me." Nevertheless, Jenna was convinced he would come around to the idea, thinking that he was going to pop the question one year on Valentine's Day when he took her to the upscale restaurant Asia Nora.

"They brought two glasses of champagne at the end of the meal and tied around one was the fortune which they got wrong. It was supposed to say something like, 'Go and when you come back, I'll be here.' But all it said was, 'Don't go.' With champagne," she remembered. "And Henry is not a champagne fella, so I was like, YES! I WILL MARRY YOU!'"