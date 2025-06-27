or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Entertainment > jenna bush hager
OK LogoENTERTAINMENT

Jenna Bush Hager and Maria Shriver Reveal Whether They Would Have a Threesome in Hilarious Chat

Photo of Jenna Bush Hager and Maria Shriver
Source: TODAY with Jenna & Friends/YouTube

Jenna Bush Hager and Maria Shriver had an intimate conversation about their s-- lives.

By:

June 27 2025, Published 1:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Jenna Bush Hager and Maria Shriver got candid about their love lives.

During the Friday, June 27, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Friends, the ladies disclosed whether they've ever had a threesome — and if they would today.

Article continues below advertisement

Has Jenna Bush Hager or Maria Shriver Ever Had a Threesome?

jenna bush hager maria shriver reveal whether they would have threesome
Source: TODAY with Jenna & Friends/YouTube

Maria Shriver was a guest co-host on 'TODAY With Jenna & Friends.'

The ladies reflected on the dynamic of girls' trips and whether Shriver has ever felt left out of a vacation with pals Gayle King and Oprah Winfrey.

"No," the journalist quickly answered. "I'm sure I have in my whole life in a threesome, I've felt a little left out...that kind of a threesome. I haven't done the other kind."

Bush Hager and Shriver burst into giggles upon the mention of a "threesome."

Article continues below advertisement

"You haven't done the other kind? If we're going there, neither have I," the talk show host admitted. "I don't miss having a threesome. I'm not interested in it, are you?"

"No, I'm just getting a date!" Shriver quipped. "But I'll tell you, I know a lot of friends who are going on dating apps, and that does come up. I hear it. I live through it vicariously. But I do talk to people who are in their 60s and on their apps, and what they are getting out there in the wild west. You have to ask, 'Are you into monogamy?' You need to be communicative, and so you have to say what you want, which is a really good lesson."

Article continues below advertisement

Is Maria Shriver Dating Anyone Right Now?

MORE ON:
jenna bush hager

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

jenna bush hager maria shriver reveal whether they would have threesome
Source: TODAY with Jenna & Friends/YouTube

Maria Shriver was previously married to Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Bush Hager also asked Shriver — who divorced Arnold Schwarzenegger in 2021 after 25 years of marriage — whether she is interested in dating right now.

"I'm interested in any great love experience," she declared.

"I think that's a yes!" the mom-of-three exclaimed.

"Yes," the author confirmed. "I'm kind of trying to be open and [say] 'yes' to life in all its forms."

Article continues below advertisement

jenna bush hager maria shriver reveal whether they would have threesome
Source: TODAY with Jenna & Friends/YouTube

Jenna Bush Hager is happily married to Henry Chase Hager.

Shriver boasted about how life in her 60s as a single woman has been "fantastic."

"I have been single my whole 60s, and now I'm ending my 60s. I loved being single, but other people had a big problem with it..." she explained. "Other people are like, 'You don't have a boyfriend yet? What do you think that's about? What's wrong? What do you think you're doing? Are you not open? Are you not this? Are you not that?' So I think people struggle."

Article continues below advertisement

jenna bush hager maria shriver reveal whether they would have threesome
Source: TODAY with Jenna & Friends/YouTube

Jenna Bush Hager has three kids.

The former first lady of California noted that even though she "love[s] being in a couple," she has also "loved being single."

"For society, if you're single, you're supposed to make an effort to become part of a couple. You can't just be happily where you are," Bush Hager weighed in.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.