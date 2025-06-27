Jenna Bush Hager and Maria Shriver Reveal Whether They Would Have a Threesome in Hilarious Chat
Jenna Bush Hager and Maria Shriver got candid about their love lives.
During the Friday, June 27, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Friends, the ladies disclosed whether they've ever had a threesome — and if they would today.
Has Jenna Bush Hager or Maria Shriver Ever Had a Threesome?
The ladies reflected on the dynamic of girls' trips and whether Shriver has ever felt left out of a vacation with pals Gayle King and Oprah Winfrey.
"No," the journalist quickly answered. "I'm sure I have in my whole life in a threesome, I've felt a little left out...that kind of a threesome. I haven't done the other kind."
Bush Hager and Shriver burst into giggles upon the mention of a "threesome."
"You haven't done the other kind? If we're going there, neither have I," the talk show host admitted. "I don't miss having a threesome. I'm not interested in it, are you?"
"No, I'm just getting a date!" Shriver quipped. "But I'll tell you, I know a lot of friends who are going on dating apps, and that does come up. I hear it. I live through it vicariously. But I do talk to people who are in their 60s and on their apps, and what they are getting out there in the wild west. You have to ask, 'Are you into monogamy?' You need to be communicative, and so you have to say what you want, which is a really good lesson."
Is Maria Shriver Dating Anyone Right Now?
Bush Hager also asked Shriver — who divorced Arnold Schwarzenegger in 2021 after 25 years of marriage — whether she is interested in dating right now.
"I'm interested in any great love experience," she declared.
"I think that's a yes!" the mom-of-three exclaimed.
"Yes," the author confirmed. "I'm kind of trying to be open and [say] 'yes' to life in all its forms."
Shriver boasted about how life in her 60s as a single woman has been "fantastic."
"I have been single my whole 60s, and now I'm ending my 60s. I loved being single, but other people had a big problem with it..." she explained. "Other people are like, 'You don't have a boyfriend yet? What do you think that's about? What's wrong? What do you think you're doing? Are you not open? Are you not this? Are you not that?' So I think people struggle."
The former first lady of California noted that even though she "love[s] being in a couple," she has also "loved being single."
"For society, if you're single, you're supposed to make an effort to become part of a couple. You can't just be happily where you are," Bush Hager weighed in.