or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > jenna bush hager
OK LogoNEWS

Jenna Bush Hager 'Offended' by Sheinelle Jones Giving Her Work Phone Number Instead of Personal: Watch

Photo of Jenna Bush Hager and Sheinelle Jones
Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube

Jenna Bush Hager called out Sheinelle Jones as the latter confessed to giving her costar her work instead of personal phone number.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

June 5 2026, Updated 4:02 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Jenna Bush Hager hinted that sometimes, co-host Sheinelle Jones does not treat her like a close friend.

During the Friday, June 5, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle, the media personality, 44, called out her costar for giving her her work phone number instead of her personal.

The duo was discussing a recent New York Times headline, “Do I Look Ridiculous Carrying Two Phones?”, when Jones, 48, confessed to having separate mobile devices herself.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube

Sheinelle Jones carries around two phones.

“Many people, a.k.a. Sheinelle, believe that carrying two cell phones is a healthier choice,” she explained. “They say it makes boundaries for work and personal life. It’s more of a carry, for sure.”

Bush Hager wondered whether it’s a “pain” to walk around with multiple devices in hand.

“No one is sending me naughty pictures…don’t send me a naughty picture. But if you want, if you were going to do that, you send it to this one,” Jones defended her decision.

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Jenna Bush Hager trolled Sheinelle Jones for texting her on a work phone.
Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube

Jenna Bush Hager trolled Sheinelle Jones for texting her on a work phone.

Then, in a candid moment, Bush Hager begged Jones to give her an “honest” answer to a longstanding question of hers.

“I’ve texted you. I’ve always had your number, okay, because you gave it to me 10 years ago. I don’t know if I should be offended or not…she gave me her work [phone],” the 44-year-old revealed.

“I didn’t know you then!” Jones exclaimed.

“We’re on a chain, [producer] Talia, Sheinelle and I, and that’s to her personal,” Bush Hager continued.

Article continues below advertisement

MORE ON:
jenna bush hager

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Image of Sheinelle Jones maintained Jenna Bush Hager texts her on both phones.
Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube

Sheinelle Jones maintained Jenna Bush Hager texts her on both phones.

Her costar then described how they have a text group chat with the “gang” at Today on her personal phone.

“I was the only one given your work [phone]?” Bush Hager asked, baffled.

“No, you text both,” Jones clarified. “Also, I think in your defense, I respond to both. I carry them around.”

Article continues below advertisement

Sheinelle Jones Admits Their Argument Is a 'Mess'

Image of Sheinelle Jones and Jenna Bush Hager discussed a recent headline about carrying around two phones.
Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube

Sheinelle Jones and Jenna Bush Hager discussed a recent headline about carrying around two phones.

“I don’t know this makes you more boundaried in terms of, this keeps your work to one place, this to the other,” her friend said. “I think you’re all over both these babies.”

Then, Bush Hager returned to lamenting over not getting Jones’ “215” number.

“Such a mess,” the 48-year-old concluded before shifting the conversation.

Article continues below advertisement

Savannah Guthrie Admits to Being 'Jealous' of Jenna Bush Hager

Image of Savannah Guthrie is jealous of Jenna Bush Hager's 'Devil Wears Prada' cameo.
Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube

Savannah Guthrie is jealous of Jenna Bush Hager's 'Devil Wears Prada' cameo.

Jones may not be the only one Bush Hager has some tension with at the moment. During a Monday, June 1, interview on Today, Savannah Guthrie admitted she has felt jealous of the mom-of-three. The 54-year-old inquired about getting a cameo if there’s another Devil Wears Prada film, “because Jenna Bush Hager got a cameo in [the second film], and it is the first and only time in our friendship that I’ve been jealous.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.