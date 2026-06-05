Jenna Bush Hager 'Offended' by Sheinelle Jones Giving Her Work Phone Number Instead of Personal: Watch

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Jenna Bush Hager hinted that sometimes, co-host Sheinelle Jones does not treat her like a close friend. During the Friday, June 5, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle, the media personality, 44, called out her costar for giving her her work phone number instead of her personal. The duo was discussing a recent New York Times headline, “Do I Look Ridiculous Carrying Two Phones?”, when Jones, 48, confessed to having separate mobile devices herself.

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Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube Sheinelle Jones carries around two phones.

“Many people, a.k.a. Sheinelle, believe that carrying two cell phones is a healthier choice,” she explained. “They say it makes boundaries for work and personal life. It’s more of a carry, for sure.” Bush Hager wondered whether it’s a “pain” to walk around with multiple devices in hand. “No one is sending me naughty pictures…don’t send me a naughty picture. But if you want, if you were going to do that, you send it to this one,” Jones defended her decision.

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Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube Jenna Bush Hager trolled Sheinelle Jones for texting her on a work phone.

Then, in a candid moment, Bush Hager begged Jones to give her an “honest” answer to a longstanding question of hers. “I’ve texted you. I’ve always had your number, okay, because you gave it to me 10 years ago. I don’t know if I should be offended or not…she gave me her work [phone],” the 44-year-old revealed. “I didn’t know you then!” Jones exclaimed. “We’re on a chain, [producer] Talia, Sheinelle and I, and that’s to her personal,” Bush Hager continued.

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Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube Sheinelle Jones maintained Jenna Bush Hager texts her on both phones.

Her costar then described how they have a text group chat with the “gang” at Today on her personal phone. “I was the only one given your work [phone]?” Bush Hager asked, baffled. “No, you text both,” Jones clarified. “Also, I think in your defense, I respond to both. I carry them around.”

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Sheinelle Jones Admits Their Argument Is a 'Mess'

Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube Sheinelle Jones and Jenna Bush Hager discussed a recent headline about carrying around two phones.

“I don’t know this makes you more boundaried in terms of, this keeps your work to one place, this to the other,” her friend said. “I think you’re all over both these babies.” Then, Bush Hager returned to lamenting over not getting Jones’ “215” number. “Such a mess,” the 48-year-old concluded before shifting the conversation.

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