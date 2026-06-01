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Savannah Guthrie Reveals 'Only Time in Our Friendship' She Was 'Jealous' of 'Today' Costar Jenna Bush Hager

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Source: @today/YouTube

Savannah Guthrie revealed Jenna Bush Hager's movie cameo made her envious.

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June 1 2026, Published 6:10 p.m. ET

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Savannah Guthrie divulged the one and only time she was ever envious of pal and Today show cohost Jenna Bush Hager.

The NBC anchorwoman, 54, revealed all about the moment during the Monday, June 1, episode of the morning talk show while speaking with guests Anne Hathaway and Ewan McGregor.

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Source: @today/YouTube

Anne Hathaway and Ewan McGregor appeared on Monday's episode of 'Today.'

“I mean, people have loved Devil Wears Prada 2. Are you breathing a huge sigh of relief? … How good does that feel?” Guthrie asked Hathaway, 43, who recently finished her whirlwind press tour for the summer fashion flick.

“I think what you just said about the huge sigh of relief because we love it too, and we didn’t wanna come back and disappoint everybody. But the way that it’s been embraced, to the level that it has, has been overwhelming and beyond any of our wildest dreams," the Princess Diaries alum stated.

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Savannah Guthrie Asked Anne Hathaway for Cameo in Potential 'Devil Wears Prada 3' Movie

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Source: @today/YouTube

Anne Hathaway revealed a third 'The Devil Wears Prada' might be in the works.

The actress was then asked if a threequel to The Devil Wears Prada could be on the way, to which she replied: “I hope so!”

“OK and then, can I get a cameo?” Guthrie inquired. “Because Jenna Bush Hager got a cameo in 2, and it is the first and only time in our friendship that I’ve been jealous.”

The Devil Wears Prada 2 premiered in theaters on May 1 and follows Hathaway's Andy Sachs teaming up with Meryl Streep's Miranda Priestly to save their beloved Runway magazine from a tycoon.

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image of Anne Hathaway
Source: @today/YouTube

'The Devil Wears Prada' premiered on May 1.

Hager, 44, had a blink-and-you-missed-it cameo in the sequel, where she portrays one of the journalists Miranda invites to her party in the Hamptons.

The author opened up on her Substack last month about how she was able to score an interview with the cast due to her appearance.

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Jenna Bush Hager Appeared Briefly in the Second Film

image of Jenna bush hager
Source: @today/YouTube

Jenna Bush Hager's interview with the 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' cast aired in April.

“I got the interview because the summer before, I was an extra (blink and you’ll miss me!) in the film,” Hager wrote.

“On that July day, the sun beat down on me, exasperating my nervous sweat. As soon as I arrived, the LOVELY director David Frankel made an announcement: ‘Meryl, Anne and Jenna..’ Jenna?? I am not an actor. I was out of place. It lasted ten minutes but we improvised a scene. It was scary and it was fun. Another moment of wild out-of-body bravery," she continued.

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image of Meryl Streep
Source: @today/YouTube

Meryl Streep starred as Miranda Priestly in the sequel.

Hager's sit-down with The Devil Wears Prada 2 cast aired in April where they discussed the new movie — 20 years after the original film debuted.

“They started talking about a sequel, but we all waited until we had that good idea,” Streep, 79, recounted. "It’s almost like the world had to shift in that way for Aline [Brosh McKenna], who wrote the original, to get a new idea that made sense."

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