Dating Disaster! Jenna Bush Hager Recalls College Crush 'Kissing Another Girl' in Front of Her Face

Jenna Bush Hager recounted an awkward dating disaster from her “early aughts” that still resonates with her to this day. During the Wednesday, February 25, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle, the talk show host, 44, admitted she once caught a guy she was dating cheating on her at a bar.

Bush Hager started off praising Kate Hudson’s advice on a Tuesday, February 24, “Howard Stern Show” appearance about being broken up with. “When a guy says they don’t want it, they’re not into it, I’m out. I’m never the kind of girl that goes, ‘I want to talk about this. What are you talking about?’ I’m just like, ‘Okay,’” the actress said on the podcast.

Hudson continued, “A guy broke up with me [and said,] ‘I just don’t think I can do this anymore.’ I said, ‘Okay,’ and he went, ‘Well, do you want to talk about it?’ And I was like, ‘No, not really.’” After the podcast clip concluded, Bush Hager exclaimed, “Where was she in the early aughts? Where was she when we needed her? Because that’s so smart.”

The television personality — who is now married to Henry Hager — admitted she “should’ve been out of relationships quicker” during her college days “if somebody was not into [her].” “If somebody kisses another girl in front of your face, they’re not into you,” she expressed as co-host Sheinelle Jones, 47, stared wide-eyed. “Can I ask you in what era that was…tweens? 20s?” Jones inquired. “College,” Bush Hager confirmed, noting she “left the bar” after witnessing the man being unfaithful. “I’m not sure I was hard and fast [in leaving the bar]. That’s the way to do it, because the truth is life is too short. I always tell my girls, ‘You’re the chooser.’ Just because a guy likes you doesn’t mean you bend over…I didn’t mean it like that…you don’t bend over backward, ladies…you don’t change everything for a guy. You have so much to offer.”

