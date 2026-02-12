or
Jenna Bush Hager Reveals Husband Henry Accidentally Hit a Secret Service Car on Their Third Date

Photo of Jenna Bush Hager and Henry Hager
Source: @jennabhager/Instagram

On 'TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle,' Jenna Bush Hager revealed her husband, Henry, hit a Secret Service car on their third date.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 12 2026, Updated 2:05 p.m. ET

Jenna Bush Hager and her husband, Henry Hager, once crashed into a Secret Service car.

During the Thursday, February 12, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle, the talk show host, 44, admitted that on one of her early dates with her man, he caused a collision with her security guards.

Jenna — whose father, George W. Bush, was the president between 2001 and 2009 — had the Secret Service follow her around during her young adult years.

Image of Henry Hager crashed a car on his third date with Jenna Bush Hager.
Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube

Henry Hager crashed a car on his third date with Jenna Bush Hager.

“One time, Henry picked me up for a third date, and I had Secret Service men. He was out of gas…and he was driving up to a gas station in his old Bronco and was like, ‘Oh no, I’m out of gas,’” she explained. “He’s like, ‘I think I can make it.’ He put it in neutral, and he was driving up, and then all of a sudden, it was like, [pow, pow]. And the Secret Service was right behind us.”

Jenna insisted the incident wasn’t her fault.

“I didn’t hit them. I wasn’t driving,” she asserted. “I mean, luckily, there was no damage done, but he was embarrassed.”

Image of Jenna Bush Hager had an awkward run-in with the Secret Service.
Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube

Jenna Bush Hager had an awkward run-in with the Secret Service.

The media personality — who shares Mila, 12, Poppy, 10, and Hal, 7, with Henry — is adamant on teaching her children to be good drivers.

“My kids better either get a license or learn how to [take] the bus, because at 16, I’m not going to be like, ‘Oh, yeah, you want to go out? It’s 11:30,’” she joked.

Jenna Bush Hager 'Always Drove' Compared to Sister Barbara

Image of Jenna Bush Hager wants her kids to be good drivers.
Source: @jennabhager/Instagram

Jenna Bush Hager wants her kids to be good drivers.

Jenna explained how her sister, Barbara Bush, never properly learned how to drive when they were younger.

“Barbara and I shared a car, a Jeep Cherokee. It was, I think, 1993…it was a brown-ish color. We shared it, which was complicated, because I went early to run cross-country, and Barbara didn’t,” she recalled. “So basically, Barbara didn’t have a car. Barbara didn’t really drive…in fact, she once drove Mila in a golf cart, and Mila was like, ‘I don’t feel safe!’ I just want to say to you 16 year olds, let Barbara be an example.”

Even though Jenna “always drove,” she took advantage of Secret Service cars when they were available.

“I had people following me and such. [But] it was nice to have a designated driver,” she expressed. “They’re convenient. It was Uber before there was Uber.”

Jenna Bush Hager Was 'Insecure' About Secret Service Following Her Around

Image of Jenna Bush Hager was followed by Secret Service when her dad was the president.
Source: @jennabhager/Instagram

Jenna Bush Hager was followed by Secret Service when her dad was the president.

During the October 21, 2025, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Friends, Jenna admitted it was sometimes awkward having men follow her around, particularly when she attended the University of Texas at Austin.

"I started in college in a sort of unusual circumstance. My dad became president the year I started college...one of our agreements was that we would have a lot less Secret Service. And then September 11 happened. Obviously, I needed more, so that made sense,” she remembered.

The star noted that there was a "level of insecurity" surrounding the fact that "men with fanny packs" were always with her.

"I was embarrassed. I remember I couldn't really go alone to places," she said.

