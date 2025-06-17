Jenna Bush Hager Reveals Bob Haircut Results on Live TV: See the Final Look
The results of Jenna Bush Hager's dramatic new 'do are finally here.
Twenty-four hours after getting a bob haircut on live TV, the talk show host, 43, revealed the shocking results on the Tuesday, June 17, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Friends.
Jenna Bush Hager's New Hair
Bush Hager was terrified sitting down with celebrity hairstylist Chris McMillan for the big chop, but with the help of guest co-host and White Lotus star Leslie Bibb, she went through with the new style.
In a video from Monday, June 16, Bush Hager admitted she felt "a little strange" copying Bibb and using the same hairstylist as her, comparing the behavior to the movie Single White Female.
"You don’t look strange. You look s--- and powerful and glamorous," Bibb reassured her before gifting a bag of M&Ms from the White Lotus set in Thailand.
When the host came home on Monday night to show her children, they were disappointed by her new hair decision.
"They thought they were getting a puppy," Bush Hager quipped on June 17 as she showed a video of her big reveal. The kids squealed in shock, crying, "I don’t like it!” and “Why would you do that?"
Bibb encouraged her co-host to pay no mind, declaring, "Your children are monsters."
Meanwhile, her husband, Henry Chase Hager, loved the look and said, "D---, that's hot."
In the video from Monday, Leslie — who's known for her signature blonde bob — gushed, "When I was here back in March, Jenna vowed to get on board with the bob, and today is the day!"
"Okay, you're giving me a blunt haircut," Jenna said cautiously, then noticing fans outside instructing her to halt the haircut. "Oh my gosh, they're telling me not to do it!"
Leslie covered the people at the window, shouting, "Go away! Stop! Stop!"
The actress continued to cheer on her friend, calling her a "bad---" and "so cool" to keep her calm and confident. Nonetheless, Jenna remained hesitant.
"Woah, that's so short! Is it going to be that short the whole way?" she inquired before trying to self-soothe. "Chill out. Take a deep breath."
Leslie gave Jenna a strand of hair to hold onto as she continued to support her.
"This is so exciting!" she exclaimed. "Jenna, it's so pretty! Oh my God, it's so cool!"
Jenna had teased her fans, making them wait until the morning of June 17 to see the end result. She put her initial skepticism aside, and the bob began to grow on her.
"They like it now! It looks cool, right?" she asked the audience outside the window.
"It looks good, right?" Leslie added.
Leslie Bibb's Signature 'C---- Little Bob'
Leslie's own bob went viral after she sported the short style on Season 3 of The White Lotus.
"This haircut has really taken off," she told an outlet. "I said to Chris as a joke, I was like, 'Oh, you did the Rachel. Now you have the c---- little bob.'"
Similar to Rachel from Friends' shoulder-length chop, Leslie's hairstyle has inspired a wave of fans to adopt a similar 'do.
"What I think is really sweet, people who tag me on Instagram, and everyone's cutting their hair and I just think everybody looks so great," she said. "It makes me feel very confident, this haircut."