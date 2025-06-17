Jenna Bush Hager Reveals Bob Haircut Results on Live TV: See the Final Look

Bush Hager was terrified sitting down with celebrity hairstylist Chris McMillan for the big chop, but with the help of guest co-host and White Lotus star Leslie Bibb, she went through with the new style.

In a video from Monday, June 16, Bush Hager admitted she felt "a little strange" copying Bibb and using the same hairstylist as her, comparing the behavior to the movie Single White Female.

"You don’t look strange. You look s--- and powerful and glamorous," Bibb reassured her before gifting a bag of M&Ms from the White Lotus set in Thailand.

When the host came home on Monday night to show her children, they were disappointed by her new hair decision.

"They thought they were getting a puppy," Bush Hager quipped on June 17 as she showed a video of her big reveal. The kids squealed in shock, crying, "I don’t like it!” and “Why would you do that?"

Bibb encouraged her co-host to pay no mind, declaring, "Your children are monsters."

Meanwhile, her husband, Henry Chase Hager, loved the look and said, "D---, that's hot."