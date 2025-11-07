Jenna Bush Hager Reveals Dad George W. Bush Was Too 'Friendly' When Trying to Scold Her as a Child

Article continues below advertisement

Jenna Bush Hager had a hard time following directions as a child. During the Friday, November 7, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Friends, the host, 43, admitted that she couldn't take dad George W. Bush seriously when she was in trouble. Jenna and guest co-host Dylan Dreyer discussed what it was like getting scolded by their parents when they were younger.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA George W. Bush was 'friendly' toward Jenna Bush Hager when he was mad at her.

"My dad was a mechanic. He rode Harleys. He didn't have to say much. Half the time, he didn't say anything. He just looked at me, and that was enough for me to send myself to my room," the meteorologist, 44, recalled. "God, I wish I had that. I don't have any of that around my house. Even though my dad was the leader of the free world...he was friendly. He was funny, and friendly, and we were like, 'Aw, pop-sicky,'" she explained of the former president, 79. "He would say something and we'd be like, 'We love you, pop-sicky.'" "I would think there's a level of putting you in your place!" Dylan said, surprised.

Article continues below advertisement

Jenna Bush Hager and Dylan Dreyer Explain How They Scold Their Children

Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube Dylan Dreyer guest co-hosted 'TODAY With Jenna & Friends.'

Jenna tries to strictly enforce rules on her own three children today — even though they push back. "My kids now...I can get things done. But mainly, when I'm like, 'Girls, I've had it. I've come in here three times. Turn around. Go to bed.' They just laugh," she reflected. Dylan admitted that sometimes, before bed, she accidentally screams and has to apologize to her kids. "I sometimes have to apologize before I put them to bed and be like, 'Sorry, I'm just so tired, and I just snapped, and you guys are driving me crazy. You're all kicking each other and hitting each other, and sometimes I just lose it!'" she exclaimed.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube Jenna Bush Hager reflected on schooling her kids at home.

Jenna agreed that she "loses it" on occasion as well. "My new thing is, 'Okay, if you're ready to go to bed at nine.' Hal, my angel is already asleep," she explained. "I've already put the angel to bed. He's set. 'Mother, I'm grateful for everything you do for me.' The girls, on the other hand, who are like reincarnates of Barbara and me, are just messing with me. So last night, I'm like, 'Okay, ya'll can laugh at me. Peace out.' I just turned on the sound machine as loud as I could, and I went to bed. I think we need to ignore them more."

Source: MEGA Jenna Bush Hager called dad George W. Bush 'funny' and 'friendly.'