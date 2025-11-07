or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Entertainment > jenna bush hager
OK LogoENTERTAINMENT

Jenna Bush Hager Reveals Dad George W. Bush Was Too 'Friendly' When Trying to Scold Her as a Child

Photo of Jenna Bush Hager and George W. Bush
Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube/MEGA

On 'TODAY With Jenna & Friends,' Jenna Bush Hager exposed dad George W. Bush for having difficulty punishing her as a kid.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 7 2025, Published 1:27 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Jenna Bush Hager had a hard time following directions as a child.

During the Friday, November 7, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Friends, the host, 43, admitted that she couldn't take dad George W. Bush seriously when she was in trouble.

Jenna and guest co-host Dylan Dreyer discussed what it was like getting scolded by their parents when they were younger.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of George W. Bush was 'friendly' toward Jenna Bush Hager when he was mad at her.
Source: MEGA

George W. Bush was 'friendly' toward Jenna Bush Hager when he was mad at her.

"My dad was a mechanic. He rode Harleys. He didn't have to say much. Half the time, he didn't say anything. He just looked at me, and that was enough for me to send myself to my room," the meteorologist, 44, recalled.

"God, I wish I had that. I don't have any of that around my house. Even though my dad was the leader of the free world...he was friendly. He was funny, and friendly, and we were like, 'Aw, pop-sicky,'" she explained of the former president, 79. "He would say something and we'd be like, 'We love you, pop-sicky.'"

"I would think there's a level of putting you in your place!" Dylan said, surprised.

Article continues below advertisement

Jenna Bush Hager and Dylan Dreyer Explain How They Scold Their Children

Image of Dylan Dreyer guest co-hosted 'TODAY With Jenna & Friends.'
Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube

Dylan Dreyer guest co-hosted 'TODAY With Jenna & Friends.'

Jenna tries to strictly enforce rules on her own three children today — even though they push back.

"My kids now...I can get things done. But mainly, when I'm like, 'Girls, I've had it. I've come in here three times. Turn around. Go to bed.' They just laugh," she reflected.

Dylan admitted that sometimes, before bed, she accidentally screams and has to apologize to her kids.

"I sometimes have to apologize before I put them to bed and be like, 'Sorry, I'm just so tired, and I just snapped, and you guys are driving me crazy. You're all kicking each other and hitting each other, and sometimes I just lose it!'" she exclaimed.

MORE ON:
jenna bush hager

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Jenna Bush Hager reflected on schooling her kids at home.
Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube

Jenna Bush Hager reflected on schooling her kids at home.

Jenna agreed that she "loses it" on occasion as well.

"My new thing is, 'Okay, if you're ready to go to bed at nine.' Hal, my angel is already asleep," she explained. "I've already put the angel to bed. He's set. 'Mother, I'm grateful for everything you do for me.' The girls, on the other hand, who are like reincarnates of Barbara and me, are just messing with me. So last night, I'm like, 'Okay, ya'll can laugh at me. Peace out.' I just turned on the sound machine as loud as I could, and I went to bed. I think we need to ignore them more."

Image of Jenna Bush Hager called dad George W. Bush 'funny' and 'friendly.'
Source: MEGA

Jenna Bush Hager called dad George W. Bush 'funny' and 'friendly.'

Dylan revealed that she "ignores" her children a lot, even when they enter her room crying.

"So and so hit them, and he's crying because it hurts, and I'm like, 'I don't know what to tell you guys. Figure it out, because this is part of being brothers, and you're playing a rough game. Someone is literally going to get hurt, so figure it out. I'm stepping out of this one,'" she expressed.

Jenna shares Mila, 12, Poppy, 10, and Hal, 5, with husband Henry Hager. Dylan is a mother to Calvin, 8, Oliver, 5, and Rusty, 4, with ex Brian Fichera.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.