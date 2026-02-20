or
Jenna Bush Hager Reveals Her Kids Shout When She’s 'Naked' in the Outdoor Shower — Loud Enough for Neighbors to Hear

Photo of Jenna Bush Hager
Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube

On 'TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle,' Jenna Bush Hager revealed her kids shout when she's 'naked' in the shower so neighbors can hear.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 20 2026, Published 2:35 p.m. ET

Jenna Bush Hager’s kids don’t afford her much privacy.

During the Friday, February 20, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle, the talk show host, 44, revealed the awkward habit her family has employed when she’s taking an outdoor shower.

Image of Jenna Bush Hager is a mom of three.
Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube

Jenna Bush Hager is a mom-of-three.

“I’ve taken an outdoor shower by myself, yet my children like to come and open the outdoor shower, which is on the front lawn, and say, ‘My mom is naked! Jenna Bush Hager is naked!’ They call me all three names,” she explained. “So the neighbor across the street sort of peeks out, and [my kids] run away and leave the door open.”

Jenna Bush Hager's Son Will 'Punch' Her Husband When He Gets Jealous

Image of Jenna Bush Hager's kids taunt her while she's showering.
Source: @jennabhager/Instagram

Jenna Bush Hager's kids taunt her while she's showering.

Bush Hager’s son, Hal, 7, particularly likes to tease the media personality. During the October 13, 2025, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Friends, the mom-of-three revealed her youngest child doesn’t like to see her be romantic with husband Henry Hager.

"[Hal] gets a little bro-y. Sometimes, when Henry leans over to kiss me or hug me or something, Hal will go up and punch him," she recalled.

"Woah!" guest co-host Willie Geist exclaimed. "Oh, like protective?"

"He's protective. He's like, 'Get out of my mom's space,'" she clarified. "I love it."

Image of Jenna Bush Hager doesn't let her kids have phones.
Source: @jennabhager/Instagram

Jenna Bush Hager doesn't let her kids have phones.

Bush Hager added, "Hal is definitely, compared to some of his little bros, he's definitely a verbal fella. He'll express things, he's very polite, and he'll say, 'You look pretty, mommy.’ When his sisters went to camp and left him alone this summer, Henry and I realized he's a very well-behaved child. His sisters just antagonize him until he explodes. So it's not always easy being the youngest brother of two older sisters."

The host also has two daughters, Mila, 12, and Poppy, 10.

Jenna Bush Hager Bans Her Kids From Having Cell Phones

Image of Jenna Bush Hager's kids sometimes embarrass her in front of the neighbors.
Source: @jennabhager/Instagram

Jenna Bush Hager's kids sometimes embarrass her in front of the neighbors.

Jokes aside, Bush Hager employs strict rules in her household, especially when it comes to cell phones.

“[My] kids’ schools have a phone ban, which has drastically changed the environment and our children….” she expressed on the December 18 episode of TODAY With Jenna & Friends. “We know there’s so much at stake here. Our kids, especially pre-teens, which I have, and I’m holding out, I’m one of the only…there’s wiring of the brain. I always say to Mila, ‘It’s because I love you. I love your brain.’”

Bush Hager believes in “get[ting] kids excited about living full lives off-screen” and embracing a life of “fun and freedom and friendship.”

