Jenna Bush Hager Reveals Her Kids Shout When She’s 'Naked' in the Outdoor Shower — Loud Enough for Neighbors to Hear

Article continues below advertisement

Jenna Bush Hager’s kids don’t afford her much privacy. During the Friday, February 20, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle, the talk show host, 44, revealed the awkward habit her family has employed when she’s taking an outdoor shower.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube Jenna Bush Hager is a mom-of-three.

“I’ve taken an outdoor shower by myself, yet my children like to come and open the outdoor shower, which is on the front lawn, and say, ‘My mom is naked! Jenna Bush Hager is naked!’ They call me all three names,” she explained. “So the neighbor across the street sort of peeks out, and [my kids] run away and leave the door open.”

Article continues below advertisement

Jenna Bush Hager's Son Will 'Punch' Her Husband When He Gets Jealous

Source: @jennabhager/Instagram Jenna Bush Hager's kids taunt her while she's showering.

Bush Hager’s son, Hal, 7, particularly likes to tease the media personality. During the October 13, 2025, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Friends, the mom-of-three revealed her youngest child doesn’t like to see her be romantic with husband Henry Hager. "[Hal] gets a little bro-y. Sometimes, when Henry leans over to kiss me or hug me or something, Hal will go up and punch him," she recalled. "Woah!" guest co-host Willie Geist exclaimed. "Oh, like protective?" "He's protective. He's like, 'Get out of my mom's space,'" she clarified. "I love it."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @jennabhager/Instagram Jenna Bush Hager doesn't let her kids have phones.

Bush Hager added, "Hal is definitely, compared to some of his little bros, he's definitely a verbal fella. He'll express things, he's very polite, and he'll say, 'You look pretty, mommy.’ When his sisters went to camp and left him alone this summer, Henry and I realized he's a very well-behaved child. His sisters just antagonize him until he explodes. So it's not always easy being the youngest brother of two older sisters." The host also has two daughters, Mila, 12, and Poppy, 10.

Jenna Bush Hager Bans Her Kids From Having Cell Phones

Source: @jennabhager/Instagram Jenna Bush Hager's kids sometimes embarrass her in front of the neighbors.