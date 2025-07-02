Jenna Bush Hager Reveals Sister Barbara Once Found a Bolt in Her Food: 'You Got to Send That Back!'

During the Wednesday, July 2, episode of TODAY with Jenna & Friends, the talk show host, 43, recounted the moment her sister, Barbara Bush , found a "bolt" in her food.

"Here are my rules. I will tell you, one time I was at dinner in Washington, D.C., with a group of people, with my sister. I never send anything back," she explained. "I'm the type of person that will have a little sip of wine, and it will have gone bad and like, 'Guess I'm just going to drink this.'"

However, one particular instance served as an exception to Bush Hager's table etiquette.

"We were out to dinner. We were sitting down. She ordered a pasta dish, she took a bite, and there was a bolt," she recalled. "A bolt. Like, a screw that had fallen into her pasta. At that moment, I was like, 'You got to send that back. You got to tell them that there was a bolt in your food.'"