or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Entertainment > jenna bush hager
OK LogoENTERTAINMENT

Tension? Jenna Bush Hager Has Sassy Response After Discovering Savannah Guthrie Only Considers Her a 'Work Friend'

Photo of Jenna Bush Hager and Savannah Guthrie
Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube

On 'TODAY With Jenna & Friends,' Jenna Bush Hager sassily clapped back after discovering Savannah Guthrie only considers her a 'work friend.'

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 19 2025, Published 1:04 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Could there be tension between these two Today hosts?

Jenna Bush Hager threw shade at Savannah Guthrie following a shocking revelation about their friendship.

During the Wednesday, November 19, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Friends, guest co-host Olivia Munn admitted Guthrie told her she only considers Bush Hager "only a work friend."

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Olivia Munn guest co-hosted 'TODAY With Jenna & Friends.'
Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube

Olivia Munn guest co-hosted 'TODAY With Jenna & Friends.'

"Savannah used to call me her work friend, and I'm like, 'Hey, Savannah," the 43-year-old recalled.

"She told me today that you were only her work friend," Munn, 45, revealed as her costar's mouth hung open.

"Did she say that?" Bush Hager said sassily.

"She was really clear about that," the actress continued. "Out of nowhere, she goes, 'She is only my work friend.' I was like, 'OK.'"

"Then let's ask her why I'm the godmother of her child," the media personality clapped back.

Munn mistakenly assumed that she was also the maid of honor at her wedding.

"No, she didn't invite me to her wedding," Bush Hager clarified, while the Predator alum quickly encouraged them to "move on" from the conversation.

Article continues below advertisement

Savannah Guthrie Didn't Invite Jenna Bush Hager to Her Wedding

Image of Jenna Bush Hager and Savannah Guthrie have been a part of 'Today' for over a decade.
Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube

Jenna Bush Hager and Savannah Guthrie have been a part of 'Today' for over a decade.

During the Wednesday, August 20, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Friends, Bush Hager directly called out Guthrie for the wedding invite snub. The 53-year-old began to tell a story from after she got married to Michael Feldman when her friend cut her off.

"I also wasn't invited," Bush Hager interrupted. "She claims we weren't friends."

"We were friends, but it was a small wedding. We can't do this again," Guthrie said with an awkward smile, then promised they would be bridesmaids if they got married again today.

The ladies have been feuding over Guthrie's wedding for several years.

"We did know each other, but we didn’t know each other well," the Today host explained in 2019. "If I’d have known that you would become one of my lifelong best friends, then I would have invited you. But I didn’t know that."

MORE ON:
jenna bush hager

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Jenna Bush Hager and Savannah Guthrie's Friendship

Image of Jenna Bush Hager was not invited to Savannah Guthrie's wedding.
Source: TODAY

Jenna Bush Hager was not invited to Savannah Guthrie's wedding.

Both women are godmothers to each other's children. Bush Hager's kids, Mila, 12, Poppy, 10, and Hal Hager, 6, are best friends with Guthrie's offspring, Vale, 11, and Charley Guthrie, 8.

"We both love that this friendship is now multi-generational," Savannah said in May of this year. "And it’s well beyond us."

Image of Jenna Bush Hager is the godmother of Savannah Guthrie's children.
Source: MEGA

Jenna Bush Hager is the godmother of Savannah Guthrie's children.

Savannah and Jenna joined Today within two years of each other over a decade ago. The former became co-host of the 9 a.m. hour in June 2011, while the latter became a Today correspondent and contributor in 2009.

Savannah has guest-starred on TODAY With Jenna & Friends several times as a "friend" since Hoda Kotb's departure in January.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.