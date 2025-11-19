Tension? Jenna Bush Hager Has Sassy Response After Discovering Savannah Guthrie Only Considers Her a 'Work Friend'

Article continues below advertisement

Could there be tension between these two Today hosts? Jenna Bush Hager threw shade at Savannah Guthrie following a shocking revelation about their friendship. During the Wednesday, November 19, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Friends, guest co-host Olivia Munn admitted Guthrie told her she only considers Bush Hager "only a work friend."

Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube Olivia Munn guest co-hosted 'TODAY With Jenna & Friends.'

"Savannah used to call me her work friend, and I'm like, 'Hey, Savannah," the 43-year-old recalled. "She told me today that you were only her work friend," Munn, 45, revealed as her costar's mouth hung open. "Did she say that?" Bush Hager said sassily. "She was really clear about that," the actress continued. "Out of nowhere, she goes, 'She is only my work friend.' I was like, 'OK.'" "Then let's ask her why I'm the godmother of her child," the media personality clapped back. Munn mistakenly assumed that she was also the maid of honor at her wedding. "No, she didn't invite me to her wedding," Bush Hager clarified, while the Predator alum quickly encouraged them to "move on" from the conversation.

Savannah Guthrie Didn't Invite Jenna Bush Hager to Her Wedding

Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube Jenna Bush Hager and Savannah Guthrie have been a part of 'Today' for over a decade.

During the Wednesday, August 20, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Friends, Bush Hager directly called out Guthrie for the wedding invite snub. The 53-year-old began to tell a story from after she got married to Michael Feldman when her friend cut her off. "I also wasn't invited," Bush Hager interrupted. "She claims we weren't friends." "We were friends, but it was a small wedding. We can't do this again," Guthrie said with an awkward smile, then promised they would be bridesmaids if they got married again today. The ladies have been feuding over Guthrie's wedding for several years. "We did know each other, but we didn’t know each other well," the Today host explained in 2019. "If I’d have known that you would become one of my lifelong best friends, then I would have invited you. But I didn’t know that."

Jenna Bush Hager and Savannah Guthrie's Friendship

Source: TODAY Jenna Bush Hager was not invited to Savannah Guthrie's wedding.

Both women are godmothers to each other's children. Bush Hager's kids, Mila, 12, Poppy, 10, and Hal Hager, 6, are best friends with Guthrie's offspring, Vale, 11, and Charley Guthrie, 8. "We both love that this friendship is now multi-generational," Savannah said in May of this year. "And it’s well beyond us."

Source: MEGA Jenna Bush Hager is the godmother of Savannah Guthrie's children.